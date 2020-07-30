MORELAND – The Bingham County Central Transfer Station was recently brought under scrutiny by a member of the community who felt that the scales were not operating properly. Upon further inspection by the Idaho Bureau of Weights and Measures, it was determined the complaint was valid.
In fact, based on the error, the bureau expressed to the county that they needed to rectify the problem as soon as possible. Contrary to what the complainant believed, the scales were not off in favor of the county, but rather registering loads a complete 100 pounds light. The inbound scale was weighing vehicles 60 pounds light while the outbound scales weighed vehicles 160 pounds light, and based on the differentials, it comes to be exactly 100 pounds difference in favor of the consumer.
Bingham County Public Works Director Dusty Whited explained that they had Scales Unlimited out the very next day following the measurements test by the state. He expressed that in his position, he would rather the scales always be off in favor of the county resident versus being the opposite. Although that means they have been undercharging, they are happy to have it be in benefit of the people.
The Bureau of Weights and Measures allows a small variance in scales due to the issues listed in a previous article in effort to not condemn any scale house or weighmaster. However, neither of these two weights are acceptable under that variance, according to Whited.
SAVING AT THE SCALE HOUSE
Adding to the lighter loads that were registering at the Central Transfer Station, they will lighten the cost of the minimum fees for taking a load to the landfill.
The previous cost was a minimum of $2.50, but due to the national change shortage, they made the decision to lower the minimum to $2.
Bingham County commissioners discussed the subject in their Thursday morning meeting following a request from county public works. The scale house was being limited to one roll of quarters a day, according to Commissioner Mark Bair. This limitation created issues, and rather than rounding the cost up, they opted to go down.
The county Central Transfer Station is located at 690 W Highway 26. They are open six days a week, closed only on Sunday and observed holidays.
COVER YOUR LOAD
One thing to note that negates the reduction on the minimum charge is the uncovered load fee. Loads heading to the landfill must be covered. Covered means secured, whether that be with tie-down straps, a tarp, or a combination of tarps, straps, and bungees. The Central Transfer Station works to keep the debris and litter off of the roadway as it becomes a hazard to motorists.