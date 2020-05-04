Welcome to the new Bingham News Chronicle. You probably expected to pick up either copy of the Bingham County Chronicle or the Morning News, but we are excited to announce that starting today you get the best of both with the new Bingham News Chronicle.
Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the Chronicle, is taking over the operations and subscriptions of the Morning News and merging them into our operations. APG agreed to this structure knowing that a newly combined product would be better positioned to serve the community. Now, more than ever, we know that readers are looking for local news and information, stories that directly impact them day to day. With that goal in mind, APG is dedicated to bringing the strength of both papers into a solid, essential product: Bingham News Chronicle.
It is a rare opportunity in the newspaper business to combine publications. This is a chance to tap the strengths of both products and create a stronger, focused news product that informs, entertains, and enlightens its readers.
This deal was just announced yesterday, and so much has been happening in the past 12 hours. Integrating two operations into one is a complex task that will take us several weeks to complete. We know you will have questions, so let me share a couple things that may answer those questions you may have today:
Subscriptions: Subscribers to the Chronicle and Morning News will automatically be converted to News Chronicle subscribers. You do not have to do anything, and your current subscriptions will continue. Former Morning News subscribers, in the coming weeks, also will be offered a complimentary companion subscription to the Post Register or Idaho State Journal, depending on where you live in Bingham County. Subscribers who have subscribed to both papers in the past will have their new account extended.
Advertisers: Like subscribers, advertisers’ accounts will automatically be combined into one account and you will work with one advertising executive for the new product. We think you will be pleased with the increased value of a stronger newspaper.
Distribution Days: The News Chronicle will be delivered five days per week – Tuesday through Friday and Sunday. This aligns with our current regional distribution days, allowing us to more efficiently deliver your papers.
Location: The new office for the News Chronicle will be in the current Morning News offices at 34 North Ash Street in Blackfoot. The staff from the Chronicle will close their former office on Broadway in the coming weeks.
As we continue to work through this process, we hope to avoid any issues that will impact our readership. We think this is a great benefit to the community and will keep you informed of our progress.
The future of the Bingham News Chronicle is bright. We again commit to continue to provide the best, most accurate local news, sports as well as valuable advertising to keep you informed and make Bingham County a great place to live.
Thanks for joining us on this journey.