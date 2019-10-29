BLACKFOOT – Kory Ray West, the man with no listed address who is accused of planting a video camera in the bathroom of a Blackfoot home where he was allowed to live in the basement in exchange for doing maintenance work, was in 7th District Court Monday where he entered innocent pleas.
West is charged with four counts of video voyeurism and burglary, but also faces the felony sentencing enhancement charge of being a persistent violator along with a charge of violating his probation on a previous charge
West’s public defender James Archibald told District Judge Jon Shindurling, who substituted for Judge Darren Simpson, that a plea agreement is being worked out with the state and wanted to continue sentencing until one is finalized.
Shindurling said he preferred temporary pleas of not guilty until then and said a new sentencing date will be set once the court is notified that a plea agreement is in place.
West was arrested in September in Bear Lake County and charged with video voyeurism after residents of the home where he’d been living after he left were unable to gain entry to his room and he refused to return and unlock the door. When they finally got into the room they found videos showing household members using the bathroom and stolen items that included a large quantity of women’s underclothing.
They notified the Blackfoot Police Department, and when detectives arrived with a search warrant they found the video camera hidden in a smoke detector.
West remains in custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
In other court business on Monday, David Ryan Hillman, 46, Shelley, scheduled to be sentenced on charges of felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and two misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of property damage accidents, had his case continued to Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at the request of his attorney Justin Oleson. He was continued free on bond.
Justyn M. Rider-Dayton, 22, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to charges of grand theft and resisting arrest. His pretrial conference was set for Dec. 6 and jury trial for Dec. 17. A hearing to admit or deny that he violated probation on a previous charge was also scheduled for Dec. 6. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail. Rider-Dayton is accused of having in his possession a stolen motorcycle and faces the enhancement charge of being a persistent violator.
Frankee Toni Currie, 23, Blackfoot, failed to appear for sentencing on two counts of burglary and two counts of misdemeanor petit theft from Walmart. A warrant was issued for her arrest with no bail.
Raymond Jiminez, 38, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to the felony charge of first-degree stalking. His pretrial conference was scheduled for Dec. 4 and jury trial for Dec. 17 and he was continued free on bond.