BLACKFOOT — On Sunday night at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, fans crowded into the Bank of Commerce Arena and Grandstand to witness the Western Truck and Tractor Pull-Nationals.
There was a sellout crowd that left many fans standing on the outskirts of the arena to watch the big trucks and tractors pull the weighted sled down the track for all the glory and trophies that go with truck and tractor pulling at its finest.
With a track that had some varying conditions due to the changing temperatures and the water content of the dirt, the drivers were on the move to keep the trucks warmed up and rolling as they chased the first place prize in a number of different classes of vehicles.
The trucks and drivers gathered from all over Idaho, Washington, Montana and Oregon to chase down the title in the various classifications.
The names of the trucks were part of the fun of the activity. From Wild Child to Sudden Impact to Never Enough to Old Farm Truck to Twisted Anarchy, there was something for everyone to cheer for and cheer they did, for the better part of two hours as the trucks were spewing smoke and fire as they pulled that sled down the track as far as they could on each and every run.
The paint jobs of the favorite trucks made the cheers even louder as they revved up the engines and fired in the alcohol to get the engines at their peak performance and rpms before pulling off the brake and heading down the track.
With each successive run, the cheers got louder as the pillars of black smoke were pumped into the night sky from the big diesel engines as the Diesel Class took its turn at the pull.
Not a soul left the arena without a big smile on their face, win, lose or draw with their favorite driver and truck.
