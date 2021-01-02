Like it or not, COVID-19 was the dominant story of 2020, not just in Bingham County but around the world.
It became an often heated topic of discussion in places large and small — on social media, in small gatherings, in city council and county commission meetings and governors’ offices, in face-to-face discussions in homes and on the streets.
Is COVID real or a hoax? Is it really any worse than the flu? Is the media playing it up too much, trying to scare people?
Pretty much everyone’s had an opinion on these questions. Everyone’s grown weary of seeing and hearing about it and being affected by it one way or another, from seeing dwindling supplies and limited purchases in stores to how it’s impacted schools, businesses, governments, social and family life.
Everyone’s been impacted by COVID.
In a readers’ poll on the top stories of the year in the Bingham News Chronicle, a story on a meeting of school district superintendents and charter school administrators from throughout Bingham County to discuss how to handle the quickly evolving situation back in March came out on top.
Like it or not, the COVID pandemic and all its impacts is the story of the year near and far.
Here’s a look at 2020 in the rear view mirror, going more in chronological order.
NEW SUPERINTENDENTS
Snake River and Firth school districts both named new superintendents.
In a surprising move that caught many people by surprise, the Firth School District board of trustees withdrew an offer to hire Brandon Hammond as the new district superintendent and offered the position to Basil Morris.
Citing difficulty to come to an agreement on a compensation package with Hammond, the board convened and made a new offer to Morris, who was the principal at Snake River Junior High School at the time.
Morris resigned his position with the Snake River School District and accepted the offer from Firth.
Mark Kress was named as the new superintendent of Snake River School District 52 in a special meeting of the school board, replacing David Kerns who retired at the end of the school year.Kress was the superintendent at the Hagerman Joint School District in Hagerman before taking the post at Snake River.
ABERDEEN CLERK RETIRES
Linda Balls stepped away from her full-time position as Aberdeen’s city clerk/treasurer Jan. 31, but she still kept a bit of a hand in it to make the transition go smoothly.And even though she came to Aberdeen from Washington state and plans to visit there in her retirement, she plans to continue making Aberdeen her home.Balls had been with the city over 17 years.
SHELLEY’S 4-DAY WEEK
Shelley School District trustees approved a four-day school week in a unanimous 5-0 decision in late February. The four-day week began in the 2020-21 school year, and the decision set the tone elsewhere in the county.
SCHOOL LEVIES PASS
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jane Ward was nervous when asked how she was feeling with supplemental levy voting going on in her area in March.
She might have had reason to be nervous after the early voting and absentee ballots were counted showing nearly 62 percent voting against the $950,000 per year, two-year levy, but she was able to put that feeling aside when all the precincts came in and all the votes were counted.
Later in the evening, with all three precincts in from the Aberdeen area and a simple majority required for approval, it showed the levy passing by much more than enough with just under 62 percent (267 votes) in favor, 38 percent (164 votes) opposed.
Aberdeen joined Shelley Joint School District 60 with a $575,000 per year two-year supplemental levy moving ahead.
With all of the votes counted in Shelley and a simple majority needed to pass, 65.62 percent (647 votes) were in favor of the maintenance and operations levy, while 34.38 percent (339 votes) were against.
SCHOOLS RESPOND TO CORONAVIRUS
Bingham County officials and school leaders in the county took big steps in March to help curb the spread of coronavirus, including county employees avoiding face-to-face contact as much as possible and schools beginning to close.
School officials from around the county met at the Blackfoot School District building to discuss options between closing and remaining open. The Idaho Science and Technology Charter School was the first to announce after the meeting that it would be closing through April 6. The Blackfoot school board conducted an emergency meeting that afternoon where it voted unanimously to close schools immediately through April 6, deciding to attempt to revisit the matter before that date to determine if it would be safe to re-open. That was followed by Bingham Academy deciding to close at least through March 29, and Shelley schools closing immediately through April 6.
As the situation evolved, school buildings closed through the remainder of the school year. School activities came to a halt. High school seniors and school officials had to put their heads together to decide how they were going to conduct graduation exercises.
It turned into a school year like no other.
FIRST POSITIVE TEST
Less than an hour after Southeastern Idaho Public Health received word late on a March afternoon that a Bingham County man had tested positive for coronavirus, the agency’s director was announcing the news to the media.
Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s director, said during a press conference in Pocatello that a 37-year-old Bingham County man who tested positive had not been hospitalized and was recovering at his home.
He was the first confirmed coronavirus case in Bingham County as well as the first in the Southeast Idaho region, which includes Bingham, Bannock, Power, Oneida, Franklin, and Bear Lake counties.
BLACKFOOT’S 4-DAY WEEK
The Blackfoot School Board voted unanimously April 2 in its regular meeting conducted via teleconference to approve a four-day school week in the 2020-2021 school year.
BE THE LIGHT IDAHO
“BeTheLightID” in April was designed to be a coast-to-coast celebration of high school seniors, many of whom had been out of school for some time and were simply waiting for the final judgment of whether they would be allowed to celebrate graduation.
That is the effect that COVID-19 had on schools throughout the United States. In Idaho, word was passed down from the Idaho State School Board that a “soft closure” would remain in effect for the rest of the school year, leaving many districts and high schools searching for ideas on how to conduct graduation and give recognition to their graduating seniors.
An almost eerie setting was found at Blackfoot High School’s football field as, precisely at 8:20 p.m., Principal Roger Thomas flipped the switch to turn on the lights at the stadium and those who were waiting in cars for blocks and blocks witnessed first hand just what the stands, press box, and field looked like without anyone sitting in them or waiting for a game to begin on the lush green grass of the gridiron.
Similar events were held at Snake River, Firth, and Shelley schools.
MEN CHARGED IN PEVO MURDER
For over two years, the family of missing 23-year-old Fort Hall resident Austin Forrest Pevo had believed he was the victim of foul play, and in April it was reported that three local men faced federal charges in connection with what authorities were calling a homicide.
A federal grand jury in September 2019 indicted Justin Wilson Beasley, 25, of Fort Hall, on one charge of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Pevo to death on Feb. 3, 2018, according to court documents.Moreover, court documents said a federal grand jury in November 2019 indicted Alden Hugh Brewster, 47, most recently of Blackfoot, on one charge of accessory to murder for allegedly assisting Beasley in killing Pevo. The grand jury also indicted Blandon Leif Coby, 45, of Fort Hall, in November 2019 on one charge of misprision of a federal felony crime for allegedly moving or hiding Pevo’s body after the murder occurred, court records say.
The indictments filed in U.S. District Court against Beasley, Brewster and Coby resulted from a joint investigation between the Fort Hall Police Department and the FBI. Authorities launched the investigation after Fort Hall police received information in September 2019 about a body that was discovered on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
TRAGIC ACCIDENT
In May, the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue facility continued to handle a number of dogs while still searching for others remaining lost following a truck accident that claimed the lives of two handlers from Arizona and over a dozen dogs on Interstate 15.
Officials said the story had received national attention from CBS and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Multiple agencies handled the crash with the Idaho State Police as the lead investigative agency.
LILLIAN VALLELY CLOSES
In June, the board of directors of Lillian Vallely School announced that the school was closing.Doug Eddington, president of the school’s eight-member board of directors, said the closure is permanent, and they will liquidate the assets of the school. He said one reason for closing the school is difficulty in finding grant money to keep it running.
“We’ll be looking at putting ourselves together in a new form with the same mission at some point,” Eddington said. “There are other ways we can cooperate with other groups, and we will get together and see what can be done. We look at it as a bright future.”
GREEN LIGHT FOR EISF
In late June, the Eastern Idaho State Fair board voted to proceed with the 2020 fair, scheduled Sept. 4-12 in Blackfoot, in the face of the pandemic.
Board members and EISF Manager Brandon Bird met with Bingham County commissioners and Blackfoot city representatives including Mayor Marc Carroll in a meeting that lasted about 3 1/2 hours before the board voted 4-2 in favor of proceeding with the fair.
Bingham County board member Justin Oleson gave the motion “to proceed forward as a traditional fair.”
It was later decided to hold a very limited edition of the fair with fewer days, fewer food vendors, no carnival, and other attractions such as stage shows called off.
CELEBRATE BLACKFOOT
In late June, the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in keeping the size of the crowds down at the Celebrate Blackfoot event at Jensen Grove, but warm temperatures with a slight wind helped to give those that did attend a good day.
Representatives at the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce information booth at the entrance to the park estimated that attendance was about half of what it was during the busiest time for a Saturday at last year’s event.
LABOR DAY STORM
A very sudden and very unusual storm with wind gusts approaching hurricane force slammed through Blackfoot and other areas in Bingham County late Labor Day afternoon, bringing downed trees, extended power outages affecting customer numbers in the thousands, and widespread property damage.
The power outage affected schools and businesses. Blackfoot and Snake River school districts, Sho-Ban schools, and local charter schools called off classes due to the outage.
Large employers in the area had to send their employees home after hearing that it may not be until late Tuesday evening before power was fully restored.
NEW SHS FACILITY
The finishing touches were being applied to the Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility at State Hospital South with the facility expected to be ready for full use by Sept. 28.
SHS officials gave a tour of the new facility Sept. 9 with hospital Administrator Jim Price being very pleased with the progress that’s been made.
The new facility is licensed and accredited for 36-42 beds and eventually will be licensed and have the capacity to increase to 59 beds to meet the needs of Idaho’s aging population. The older facility which was constructed in 1938 can handle 29 residents. It was originally used as a medical clinic and surgical hospital and was later retro-fitted to become a skilled nursing home. The building was originally used as a medical clinic and surgical hospital.
ATOMIC DISINCORPORATION
Local officials and those involved in the day-to-day happenings in Atomic City met in late November for the second time since the November elections to discuss the next steps for the disincorporation of Atomic City.
On Nov. 3, Atomic City residents voted in favor of disincorporating, which is only the third time that state statute has been put to use. Disincorporation is the process of a city removing its governing body, dissolving, and passing everything to the county, including all assets.