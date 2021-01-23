American Falls farmer Jim Tiede is usually happy if he can break even on wheat, and he’s grown accustomed to raising the crop at a loss just to give his fields a rest between potato years.
Wheat prices are suddenly stronger than they’ve been in a long time, however, and farmers who held onto some of their grain, like Tiede, are cashing in on their rotation crop.
“It’s been about four years since we sold wheat above our production cost,” said Tiede, who recently sold 50,000 bushels of hard red spring wheat he had in storage. “It will definitely help the bottom line at the end of the year. We’re kind of excited about it.”
The strong wheat prices should enable Tiede to pay off some farm debt.
“The potatoes won’t have to subsidize the wheat in this price range,” Tiede said.
Kamren Koompin, who is also an American Falls farmer, had planned on raising some canola this spring. He now envisions planting those acres in spring wheat, hoping the market will remain strong. Koompin will invest wheat profits in buying potato equipment.
“Any time farmers make a little money, they’re typically investing back into the farm,” Koompin said.
The wheat market has been bullish since late summer, explained Casey Chumrau, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission. The futures price of hard red winter wheat has risen by $2, or 47%, since June, reaching its highest point since 2014. Hard red spring wheat has risen by $1.20, or 23%, since August, reaching its highest point since early 2018. There’s no futures market for soft white wheat, but the February export f.o.b. price of the class, $7.35, is at its highest level since 2015.
“It doesn’t mean it’s all of a sudden extremely profitable to plant wheat,” Chumrau cautioned. “We were at or below the break-even point for an extended time.”
Chumrau believes the wheat market is reacting to strong recent demand for U.S. agricultural exports. Furthermore, she said wheat tends to follow corn and soybean prices, which have also been strong lately. A softer U.S. dollar may also be contributing to improved foreign export demand.
“We are seeing a lot of wheat move,” Chumrau said. “I think growers are definitely taking advantage of these prices. We don’t know how long it’s going to hang on.”
The recent bullish U.S. wheat market has occurred despite increasing global wheat supplies. Chumrau said carryover global stocks on June 1 at the start of the marketing year were estimated at a record 152 million metric tons. Furthermore, world production for the current marketing year is expected to set a new record at 760 million metric tons. Adding to the global supply, Australia, a major competitor of U.S. wheat, more than doubled its wheat production in 2020 following three years of severe drought.
“We keep increasing production. While consumption continues to set records every year as well, it’s not quite keeping up the pace,” Chumrau said.
Fortunately for U.S. wheat farmers, China has increased its imports of U.S. wheat astronomically, due in large part to the Phase One trade agreement reached with the U.S. early in 2020. Chumrau explained China agreed when it joined the World Trade Organization to import 9.64 million metric tons of wheat from global trade partners without its usual 65% tariff. The U.S. prevailed in a case before the WTO when China failed to live up to its commitment, and China’s foreign wheat imports were further accelerated by the trade agreement, Chumrau said.
Chumrau said China is projected to import 7 million metric tons of wheat from global trade partners during the current crop year. China has already purchased 2.38 million metric tons of U.S. wheat during the marketing year that ends May 31. Last year at this point, China had imported only 579,000 metric tons of U.S. wheat.
“Right now most of that (wheat to China) is going out of the Pacific Northwest,” Chumrau said.
Further improving the trade situation for U.S. wheat, Russia, which has become the world’s top wheat exporter, has increased its export tax, seeking to secure its domestic supply.
Idaho farmers raised a record wheat crop in 2020 at 112 million bushels, up by 16% from 2019.
“It’s very fortuitous that it aligned with higher prices and increased export demand,” Chumrau said.
Idaho farmers increased their winter wheat acres by 3% last fall. Chumrau expects Idaho’s spring wheat acreage will increase by an even larger percentage as farmers seek to capitalize on the improved wheat market.
Chumrau is also eager for in-person foreign trade teams to resume visiting Idaho wheat country. She believes virtual trade events hosted during the COVID-19 pandemic haven’t been as effective, though they were a creative alternative.
Jon Hogge, University of Idaho Extension educator over cereals, noted there’s currently a waiting list to buy both new and used farm equipment. He takes the strong equipment sales as an indicator that farmers are optimistic about the future and are looking to reinvest in their operations.
“There’s a lot of optimism,” Hogge said. “A lot of guys are marketing their grain this week. Corn is moving out of the system. Soy is moving out of the system.”