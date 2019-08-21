BLACKFOOT -- The city's summer concert series Music In The Park at Courthouse Square is rolling toward the finish line, and the band Wild Coyotes with Firth's own Vince Crofts helped bring top-notch bluegrass to Blackfoot in its next-to-last show of the season.
While other bands have brought classic country and western music to the series this summer, the four-piece band from southeast Idaho brought another kind of roots with its tradition-based style, with Crofts on fiddle and mandolin, Sallie Sublette on guitar, Rick McCracken on banjo, and Carrie Bean on upright bass, with all of them chiming in on vocals to bring that patented four-part high harmony known so well in bluegrass.
They were spot-on in their playing all night long. When you hear classic songs like "John Henry" in the show, a night of the bluest bluegrass is guaranteed.
The Wild Coyotes placed fifth in the Traditional Band Contest at the 2013 Appalachian String Band Music Festival in Cliff Top, W.Va., with more than 3,000 old-time musicians from 20 countries and 46 states coming together for a seminal old-time music event.
The group has recorded three CDs: "Across the Great Divide," "Tunehead’s Fancy," and "Coyote Tracks." Joe Dobbs, host of the West Virginia Public Radio show “Music from the Mountains,” has featured "Across the Great Divide" on his program.
Crofts is well-known across the region musically, playing in other bands such as "Rawhide 'N Rosin" which performed at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center in January.
The Idaho Falls Community Concert Band is scheduled to bring Music In The Park to a close for the year next Wednesday at 6 p.m.