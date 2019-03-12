Patrons of both the Blackfoot and Snake River school districts passed their supplemental levy requests handily as election results in those districts were made official late Tuesday night.
Results from the Aberdeen School District were unavailable at press time Tuesday night. The Bingham County Chronicle will give details on the Aberdeen results in Thursday’s paper.
With 100 percent of Blackfoot precincts reporting, the vote in favor of its levy was 928 (76.69 percent) with 282 against (23.31 percent).
In Snake River with 100 percent of the votes counted, the vote in favor was 419 (69.83 percent) to 181 opposed (30.17 percent).
With a third of the precincts in Aberdeen tallied, the vote at press time was 16 in favor (40 percent) to 24 opposed (60 percent).
The Blackfoot and Snake River elections were supplemental levies, requiring a simple majority of 50 percent plus one vote to pass. The Aberdeen vote was on a plant facilities levy, which required a super majority of just over two-thirds approval for passage.
The Blackfoot levy request was for $2.275 million per year over a two-year period. Blackfoot patrons have approved a supplemental levy since its inception in 1987.
Snake River was seeking a levy for $750,000 a year for two years, and it was their fourth year to renew a levy.
Superintendent David Kerns said in that district’s case, patrons were deciding on a renewal, meaning no taxes will be raised.
David Burke, business manager at the Aberdeen district, said its request was $275,000 per year for five years.
This was the second time Aberdeen had sought a plant facilities levy, Burke said.