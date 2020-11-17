BLACKFOOT – As winter weather approaches the area and snow begins to fall, city ordinances for winter parking take effect. The restrictions in place started on Nov. 15 in Blackfoot and run through March 1 and were created to prevent issues with plowing snow when there is heavy accumulation overnight.
The city ordinance recognizes places of heavy traffic, the highways and downtown as areas where parking is prohibited from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. The ordinance states, “No overnight parking downtown in winter months: Parking of any vehicles on streets and highways in the downtown and heavy traffic areas shall be unlawful from two o’clock (2:00) AM to seven o’clock (7:00) AM from November 15 through March 1 of each winter season.
“Said areas described are those encompassed between West Main Street on the east and Oak Street on the west; Alice Street on the north and Sexton Street on the south; Pacific Street west from Oak Street to Bridge Street; Bridge Street and Judicial Street west from Oak Street to Meridian Street.” The listing comes through on Blackfoot City Ordinance 2150.
The city and local authorities want to remind people to park off street as often as possible during the winter months so that if the need arises, plows may be dispatched and able to thoroughly remove snow from the roadways.
Under the ordinance, vehicles are able to be towed if it is seen fit or someone may return to their vehicle with a large berm of snow having encased it.
BRINE SOLUTION BEING USED
As a reminder, the Blackfoot Street Department also utilizes its brine solution to “salt” the roads in efforts of keeping ice, snow, and frost from building up and creating hazardous road conditions. These trucks are dispatched prior to a storm to coat the roads so the removal of snow is not needed as often and the use of cinders not as dire for some intersections.
The city’s brine solution is a salt solution that can be hard to rinse from windshields and vehicles’ paint. For those reasons, when these trucks are out working, provide them with a wide yield.