BLACKFOOT — Just one day after warmer temperatures and sunny skies prompted people to shed their coats and jackets on Tuesday, winter-type weather returned to Bingham County Wednesday with colder temperatures, snow, and poor driving conditions making a comeback.
Temperatures got above freezing during the day, but winds made it feel like it was below freezing.
Snow south of Blackfoot created some treacherous driving conditions. The Idaho State Police investigated several rollover crashes from the Fort Hall area to the McCammon area. Motorists were advised to drive defensively and use caution if they had to drive through the area.
But relief may be on the way. Sunnier skies are expected to return to the area today, with temperatures expected to start getting up into the 50s starting Sunday and possibly climbing as high as 60 by a week from today.