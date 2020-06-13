BLACKFOOT — The Wolverine Canyon Marathon, an annual event which spotlights eastern Idaho community members who have cystic fibrosis and helps raise awareness for the pulmonary disease of the lungs, has been canceled for 2020.
The marathon committee announced Thursday that the decision was made to cancel this year’s run. The decision was made during a committee meeting on Wednesday after review of the financial impact on potential sponsors and the public health concern with the large gatherings that occur at the finish line and awards ceremony.
“Long-distance running naturally is an individual sport, but that does not mean marathons don’t have large gatherings,” said David Cannon, committee chairman. “Marathons involve large groups of runners, volunteers, and supporters pre- and post-race. Between uncertainty about raising enough money through sponsors and registrations and the public health concern, we all felt like this was the right decision.”
The marathon was started in 2017 and has become known for its majestic run down Wolverine Canyon to the Snake River, where it ends at the lake at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot. The marathon is 100 percent volunteer-led and all of the proceeds are donated to local non-profits and to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis.
Race officials are contacting all registrants and arranging for full refunds. Plans for 2021 are already underway, and registration for next year’s marathon will be open soon. For questions or more information visit www.Wolverine.run.
Community members highlighted have included Frannie Baumgartner Crumley of Blackfoot in 2017, who turned 40 years old and was fortunate enough to have a double lung transplant to extend her life. In 2018, the highlight went to Emersyn Drollinger of Shelley, a talented and optimistic nine-year-old girl who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as an infant. In 2019, Taylor VanOrden — a 4-year-old who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was less than a week old — was highlighted. This year’s highlight was going to Erik and Ryker Goodwin.