BLACKFOOT — Bingham County and Wolverine Canyon will be the setting for the annual Wolverine Canyon Marathon (a Boston Marathon qualifier), half marathon, 10K, 5K, and 1K for children on Saturday.
This year, participants will be able to treasure the natural scenic beauty of east Idaho, along back roads through extensive farmlands and the Snake River Valley, as well as ample views of the peaks of the nearby mountain ranges.
This downhill marathon leads to the banks of the Snake River, where runners will be mesmerized by the rugged terrain of Hell’s Half Acre — a massive 150-square-mile lava flow. Participants will finish their run along the banks of the Snake River, ending at Jensen Grove Park in Blackfoot.
Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH), a member of Bingham Healthcare, is the primary sponsor of the marathon.
The full marathon (26.2 miles) will be a Boston Marathon Qualifier, and registration is $79 per runner. It starts at 6 a.m.
The half marathon is $69 per runner and starts at 8 a.m.
The 10K is $49 per runner and starts at 9:30 a.m.
The 5K “Fun Run” is $39 per runner and starts at 10 a.m.
The 1K for kids is $15 per runner and starts at 10:15 a.m.
Participants are asked to meet at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot the day of the marathon. From there, they will be bused to the respective starting lines.
If Wolverine Canyon Marathon runners meet the qualifying times based on their age group and gender for the full marathon, they will be qualified to sign up for a chance to participate in the Boston Marathon. This year to qualify, age groups 18-34 will need to complete the race in 3 hours (men) and 3 hours and 30 minutes (women). The age group of 45-49 will need to complete the race in 3 hours and 20 minutes (men) and 3 hours and 50 minutes (women).
All other groups will need varying qualifying times that fall in between the age groups listed.
In addition, the marathon event organizers have added a new run — the High School Cross Country Pre-Season Challenge.
“We are encouraging everyone interested to register for the marathon at their official website: https://wolverine.run/,” said Jericho Cline, director of marketing and public relations at BMH. “It’s a great way to spend time with friends and family, be active and healthy, and enjoy the beauty of eastern Idaho’s stunning nature. Plus, all of the proceeds from the marathon are going to a good cause — cystic fibrosis awareness.”
The Wolverine Canyon Marathon is being held to raise money and awareness of cystic fibrosis, a pulmonary disease of the lungs. For every Wolverine Canyon Marathon, they shine a spotlight on eastern Idaho community members who have cystic fibrosis. In 2019, the marathon is bringing awareness about Taylor VanOrden, a 4-year-old who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was less than a week old. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to Taylor’s family. To read his touching story, visit https://wolverine.run/support/