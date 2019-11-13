BLACKFOOT — The Bingham Health Care Foundation and the Blackfoot Rotary Club teamed up in July to bring the third annual Wolverine Canyon Marathon to Blackfoot to generate awareness about cystic fibrosis. Thanks to the support of all of the local participants, the marathon raised $14,863.44.
“Our charity runners are truly an inspiration and demonstrate the devotion and perseverance that runners share,” said Danette Roberts, director of the Bingham Health Care Foundation. “A big thanks to all those who volunteered and participated in this important event that gives back to the community. We are pleased to continue to raise awareness for cystic fibrosis.”
On Wedenesday afternoon, representatives from Bingham Healthcare, the Bingham Health Care Foundation, and the Blackfoot Rotary Club presented three checks.
The VanOrden family of Blackfoot received a check for $7,431.42. They plan to donate a portion of this money to cystic fibrosis-related causes, use some of the funds to pay off medical expenses for their son, Taylor, who has cystic fibrosis, and put the remaining money in a medical fund for Taylor to use for future medical expenses.
The Blackfoot Rotary Club received a check for $3,715.86.
The Bingham Health Care Foundation also received a check for $3,715.86.
“Every year the foundation helps someone in the area who has cystic fibrosis,” according to a press release. “This year, the marathon was held in honor of Taylor VanOrden, who is a fun, spunky, energetic, and determined little boy who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was less than a week old.” To read Taylor’s full story, visit https://www.binghammemorial.org/Health-News/cystic-fibrosis-taylors-story
Since the Wolverine Canyon Marathon started in 2017, participants have raised nearly $40,000 for local, national, and global causes.
According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF), today, approximately 30,000 people in the United States have cystic fibrosis, which is a rare, genetic disease that causes severe damage to the lungs and digestive system.
About the Bingham Health Care Foundation
The mission of the Bingham Health Care Foundation is to develop relationships within the communities it serves, to highlight awareness and access of care, increase the knowledge of healthy lifestyles, and encourage funding sources to enhance health care services to community residents. The Bingham Health Care Foundation provides funds to improve the health of patients in eastern Idaho. The foundation enjoys the support of donations from hospital physicians, BMH employees, and from the local community.
For more information on the Foundation, visit https://www.binghammemorial.org/about-bmh/bingham-health-care-foundation