BLACKFOOT – The Bingham County Road and Bridge department is preparing to tackle its larger mountain road project for the season and is reminding people that Wolverine Canyon Road will be under construction starting Aug. 24.
The work will be starting at 7 a.m. and working until 4:30 p.m. daily, restricting access to the canyon from the narrows to the top of the “W.”
With the increased outdoor presence this summer due to COVID-19, the county felt it important to stress the information early and often. The county will be placing new crushed gravel on the roads to ensure safety for travelers as well as bolstering the integrity of the established roadway.
The process will utilize large amounts of crushed gravel and will employ dump trucks to haul from the pile to the area where they are working on each respective day. Because of the amount of traffic they will be bringing, it was established early that it would be in the public’s best interest to not be on the roadway during the work. They do not have any interest in preventing anyone from utilizing the area and will not prevent them from camping or traveling through if it is necessary, but would prefer and encourage people to avoid the area if they can during the construction.
The department conducts projects like this every year in Bingham County’s mountainous roadways and originally had the area around Brush Creek and Trail Creek planned to be redone, but because of having some equipment failures in previous months with the rock crusher, they opted to work in Wolverine because they have gravel onsite already. They were worried that because of the national shutdown surrounding COVID-19, they would not be able to get the parts needed to fix the rock crusher-especially the parts that come from China, such as the new jaws. County commissioners agreed to allow the change in plans.
For anyone who has questions surrounding the road construction coming soon, contact the county road and bridge department. They will provide any information available at the time. The narrows start at the end of the pavement and the project will stretch the entire length of Wolverine Canyon all the way to the “W,” the back entrance to the area coming from Bone.