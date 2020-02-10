BLACKFOOT — Ralyn D. Piper, 21, was arrested Saturday afternoon after police said she forced her way into a residence on N. Stout Street in Blackfoot and battered a 93-year-old female victim, according to a Blackfoot Police Department press release.
Piper was located inside the victim’s residence by responding officers and taken into custody.
Piper was arraigned Monday morning on charges of aggravated battery, burglary, malicious injury to property, and resisting and obstructing. Piper is also being held on one felony warrant and one misdemeanor out of Bannock County.
Police said the victim was treated at the hospital and has been released and there is no relationship between the victim and suspect.