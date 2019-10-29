BLACKFOOT – A 31-year-old Blackfoot woman whose public defender says has a history of “horrible addiction” was saved from a prison term Monday by being accepted into Wood Court, a problem-solving court like “drug court” named after the Idaho State Rep. JoAn Wood.
Nicole Gundersen was in 7th District Court for sentencing on her third charge of possession of methamphetamine, to which she pleaded guilty before Judge Darren Simpson on Sept. 9 under the terms of a plea bargain that resulted in dismissal of charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, plus the felony enhancement charge of being a persistent violator.
Gundersen’s public defender Manuel Murdoch argued eloquently for another chance for the woman he said has been plagued for years with addiction to methamphetamine. Murdoch told Judge Jon Shindurling, sitting in for Judge Simpson, that they’d just been notified of her acceptance into Wood Court, and this could be the last chance to rehabilitate and save her from a lifetime of addiction.
“She has been given an amazing opportunity. This is probably her best chance,” Murdoch said. “She doesn’t want to be an addict anymore and she doesn’t want to go to jail. She has a five-month-old child and she doesn’t want her to grow up with a mom who is an addict or in jail. Wood Court is hard and she knows she has a lot of work ahead of her, but I think she’s up for it.”
Shindurling and Prosecutor Paul Rogers both said they were ready to see Gundersen on her way to prison before they learned of her acceptance into Wood Court.
“I came here prepared to send her to prison,” Rogers said, adding that Gunderson hadn’t done well on probation from a previous case. “There was a question of her honesty, and she hadn’t been checking in with probation. I was going to protest another probation, but since she’s been accepted into Wood Court, this is probably her last chance.”
However, Rogers said, he felt there should be an underlying sentence to help keep Gundersen straight.
Shindurling agreed, and sentenced Gundersen to a prison term of three years fixed and four years indeterminate, then suspended imposition of the sentence and placed her on probation for five years.
“I reviewed your pre-sentence report just before I got notice of your acceptance into Wood Court,” he told Gundersen. “I was ready to sentence you to prison. You have not responded previously to treatment.”
Shindurling warned Gundersen that Wood Court requires hard work and dedication to complete. “It will take a lot of effort and sacrifice on your part to make it work,” he said, “but it will work if you put forth the effort. You say you want to be there for your daughter. She needs to see you as a responsible, law abiding citizen so she will become that as well. If not, she will repeat your behavior and teach her children to repeat your behavior.”
Wood Court is an extraordinary program, the judge told Gundersen. “If not for Wood Court, I would have put you in prison. That’s my responsibility, to stop what you’re doing.”
Gunderson made her own plea to the court, saying “I know deep in my heart that I’m done,” referring to her drug abuse. “I want to be with my child,” she said tearfully. “I know I can do it for her.”
According to court probation services, Wood Court is a sort of a court of last resort, designed for addicts who have already been in one of the probation system’s specialty courts and failed. It’s a place with an intensive program where defendants who are serious about getting their addictions under control get a final chance. In other words, it’s the last stop before prison.
Gunderson was just one of nine people in court Monday for arraignment or sentencing on drug charges, seven of them involving methamphetamine
Natashia Marie Darden, 32, Blackfoot, was scheduled to enter a plea to charges of possession of methamphetamine and the prescription drug oxycodone with intent to deliver. Her public defender Manuel Murdoch told the court a plea bargain had been reached with the prosecutor that called for reducing one of the charges to simple possession of hydrocodone without a prescription to which she would plead guilty, and admit to probation violation in exchange for dismissal of the rest and having her sentence run concurrently with the one for which she is currently on probation
Darden pleaded guilty, and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 23. Murdoch said Darden has applied for admission to drug court and is requesting release on her own recognizance to the probation department. But her probation officer said she should remain in custody, and the prosecution noted this is her second probation violation.
Shindurling ruled that Darden should remain in custody until she is accepted to drug court. “That is the best we can do at this point,” he said.
John Charles Geyer, 23, Idaho Falls, pleaded innocent to two counts of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and heroin. His pretrial conference was set for Dec. 6 and jury trial for Dec. 17. He was remanded to custody.
Matthew Lee Phillips, 28, Idaho Falls, scheduled to enter pleas to two counts of possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of heroin in a plea bargain that dismissed the second count along with the misdemeanor charge and the felony enhancement charge of being a persistent violator. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 23. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Plea arraignment for Rickie Jay Storm, 38, Pocatello, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and being a persistent violator was canceled after his public defender Jeff Kunz said a plea bargain is in the process. A status conference was scheduled for Dec. 23 and he was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Arraignment of Jonnine Lisa Sittre, 54, Blackfoot, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and being a persistent violator was continued to Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. because she is in custody in Bannock County.
Plea arraignment for Joseph Allan Prain, 34, Blackfoot, on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia was continued to Nov. 5 while the terms of a plea agreement are worked out. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
Syndyl Rain Bakke, 30, Pocatello, failed to appear for sentencing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and forgery for attempting to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. The court noted she had failed to complete the pre-sentence investigation and a warrant was issued for her arrest with no bail.
April Ann Earl, 37, Blackfoot, failed to appear to enter a plea to possession of methamphetamine. A warrant was issued for her arrest with bail set at $75,000.