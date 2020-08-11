Pocatello Women’s Health Clinic, a member of Bingham Healthcare, is pleased to welcome Sean M. Bergsten, DO, obstetrician and gynecologist (Ob-Gyn), to their medical staff. He is welcoming new patients at the following location:
Pocatello Women’s Health Clinic
777 Hospital Way
Bldg. A, Suite 300
Pocatello, ID 83202
P: (208) 232-6100
In addition to helping women through pregnancy, labor, and delivery, Dr. Bergsten enjoys connecting with his patients on a personal level by taking the time to listen to their concerns and questions. “I truly believe in patient advocacy and developing relationships based on honesty, education, and whole-person care,” he says. “I take great pride in providing extraordinary care to my patients during all stages of their lives.”
He offers the full spectrum of surgical options, tailored specifically to the patient. His practice includes high-risk obstetrics, laparoscopic surgery, continence and pelvic floor surgery, colposcopy, abnormal cervical screening tests, and infertility management.
Dr. Bergsten earned his Bachelor of Physiology and Developmental Biology from Brigham Young University in Provo. He then went on to earn his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, Ohio.
He was born and raised in Albuquerque, N.M. He is passionate about basketball, cooking, and spending as much time with his wife and two little girls. In his spare time he also enjoys camping, running, and working in his backyard.
Dr. Bergsten is now welcoming new patients in Pocatello and appointments can be scheduled by calling (208) 232-6100.