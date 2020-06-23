Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce that Shandra Averett, certified family nurse practitioner (FNP-C), is now welcoming patients in Shelley, her hometown. She brings a tremendous amount of knowledge to Shelley as she has been working in the medical field for more than 20 years.
Shandra’s primary focus is women’s health, and she has experience in delivering quality patient care to obstetrics and gynecological patients. She assesses and evaluates prenatal, postnatal, and post op patients. And now she is expanding her practice and bringing these services to the women of Shelley.
Shandra also performs women’s annual wellness exams and offers basic primary care. Equipped with a unique combination of nursing skills, she provides high-quality and compassionate healthcare to every patient. She places an emphasis on health education and disease prevention, and believes in developing long lasting and trusting relationships with patients.
She also specializes in a variety of birth control solutions, including IUDs and Nexplanons. She also evaluates abnormal vaginal bleeding, discharge, or pain, as well as urinary incontinence treatments. In addition, she helps women with menopause complaints such as bleeding, hot flashes, night sweats, foggy thoughts, and others. Shandra provides guidance and treatments for women experiencing pain during intercourse and decreased libido.
Further, women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), ovarian cysts, and fibroid and pelvic pain treatment can also benefit from seeing Shandra, as well as for sexually transmitted disease (STD) testing and uterine, bladder, and rectal prolapse evaluations and treatment. She also provides hormone replacement therapy and basic infertility testing and consultation.
Shandra earned her BSc in Nursing from Idaho State University. She holds her MSc in Nursing from Simmons College in Boston, Mass. She is currently working on obtaining her midwife certification from Frontier Nursing University in Kentucky and will be done in 2021.
When Shandra is not practicing medicine, she enjoys spending time with her family, camping, boating, and crafting.
Shandra is now accepting new patients at the following locations:
Bingham Healthcare Women’s Center
275 West Locust St.
Shelley, ID 83274
P: (208) 357-3960
Please know that Shandra will also continue to see patients at her same office in Blackfoot as well.
Bingham Memorial Medical Office Building
98 Poplar St., 2nd Floor
Blackfoot, ID 83221
P: (208) 782-3900