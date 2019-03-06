FORT HALL – Work started this week on what will become the huge job of restoring the west half of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' headquarters building, destroyed in what is believed to be the weather-related collapse of a portion of its roof in the early morning hours of March 25.
The cause of the roof collapse is as yet unknown, but is believed to have resulted after the alternating temperatures experienced in southeast Idaho over the past few months caused a load of ice to become so heavy the roof couldn’t support it.
The collapse occurred directly over that portion of the building housing the Tribes’ Elderly Nutrition Program, where on many days year-round up to 50 people come during the week for dinner.
“We’re very lucky that the roof collapsed on a weekend and in the early morning hours,” said tribal safety director Robbie Moss.
Roman Vanderniet from ARS, the Rigby restoration firm hired by the tribes for the cleanup, said all water-damaged equipment, supplies, and other debris is being removed from the building by his workers, and once that is done, a different company will take over for the damage evaluation.
A number of tribal members were hired to augment the ARS crew, and other tribal employees are also helping.
The east half of the building, which houses the Fort Hall Business Council and the tribes’ business offices such as Land Use, Finance, Credit, attorney offices and a few other directly related to the conduction of business by the tribes, was not affected, and all offices there are still open and doing business as usual.
Employees of the west half, known as the Human Resources Center, have been moved to temporary quarters in the building that was emptied when the tribes' new casino opened late last month.
In addition to the Elderly Nutrition Program, HRC houses Adult Education, the Sho-Ban News, the tribal library, Human Services Department, where people needing assistance with various needs can go, Adult Education and the Tribal Youth Education Program.
Employees of those departments got a week off with pay, but only a few were allowed to don hardhats and go back into the building to assist in moving supplies. The affected departments didn’t get back into operation until Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.
The old casino building was bustling with workers Wednesday. While the employees were trying to get on with their normal duties, a construction crew was still putting together portable partitions to separate one department from another, and supplies were scattered about.
Sho-Ban News editor Lori Edmo said it wasn’t until Wednesday that they were completely moved in and got electronic equipment installed, but she hoped to publish today as usual.
Joyce Hays, director of the nutrition program, said hers was one of the first to get back into operation, setting up in the kitchen and dining area of the former Buffalo Horn Grill.
She said they were able to provide three meals this week because of help from the Pocatello Senior Citizens Center and Idaho Disaster Services.
“The Pocatello center and its volunteers helped,” Hays said. “We did the cooking there and our staff goes to town and brings the food back. We’re very grateful to Anita and her volunteers for helping us out.”
Lacking the proper tableware, Hays said, meals are temporarily being served on paper plates. “We haven’t had a lot of people come yet, because without our newspaper only a few know where we are.”
Anita Valladolid, director of the Pocatello center, said a text went out asking if anyone could help the Fort Hall elders and she answered the call. “The food came from Idaho Falls, the cooks came from Fort Hall, I called for volunteers from my people and they came, she said. “We were happy to help.”