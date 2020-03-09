BLACKFOOT — Trustees of Blackfoot School District 55 will hold a special work meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mountain View Middle School to discuss a potential four-day school week for the district.
The meeting will begin with Superintendent Brian Kress giving results and input from surveys conducted recently, followed by a panel discussion with questions and answers on a four-day school week. The panel will include Spencer Barzee, superintendent of the West Side School District; Snake River Superintendent Dave Kerns; Lance Harrison, elementary coordinator and special ed director of the Preston School District; Cindy Cofford, consulting teacher/elementary teacher from the Shelley School District; and Jon Hawkes, secondary teacher from the Snake River School District.
The work meeting will conclude with potential scheduling of a public input meeting.