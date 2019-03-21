BLACKFOOT — A special day was proclaimed by Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll Thursday, with some special guests looking on: World Down Syndrome Day.
Joining to watch Carroll sign the city’s proclamation were members of the board and guests of the Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect organization.
The proclamation noted that the special day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly. The date of 3/21 is symbolic, the proclamation read, because individuals with Down syndrome are born with three sets of the 21st chromosone. One in every 700 babies in the U.S. is born with Down syndrome, and around 250,000 people in the country live with it.
The extra chromosone changes development during pregnancy and continues to have effects after birth and throughout a person’s life. Each person with Down syndrome is unique, with varying health, learning, and physical differences.
Carroll’s proclamation encourages residents and community organizations to promote inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome and mutual respect of citizens.
Board member Kelsey Salsbery said Blackfoot is the first local city to recognize Down Syndrome Day, now in its fourth year.
Carroll said Thursday’s ceremony was a tremendous opportunity to recognize the efforts of those who devote time and efforts to caring for those with Down syndrome.
“I choke up when I talk about this,” Carroll said, as he related a story from his participation in the launching of the local AYSO soccer program.
“”The first game day, I saw a girl hugging one of the goalposts. Her name was Tia, she had Down syndrome. I saw how she was mainstreaming. She just wanted to stand there hugging the goalpost at first, watching what was going on, she wouldn’t move from there. The ball and the ‘herd’ were 20 yards away. The ball came to Tia and she kicked the ball. The game stopped. From then on, she was out on the field. She had adjusted.”
Tia was the first child with Down syndrome in the program. Carroll said the local AYSO program now has two to three children in the program each year with Down syndrome.
“I appreciate what you’re doing,” Carroll told those in the organization. “”Mainstream these children as much as you can. Keep doing what you’re doing.”
Board member Eileen Grunde said it makes her very emotional to see the children recognized.
“Inclusion is our No. 1 focus,” Grunde said. “We want these kids to be included just like other kids.”
Grunde later said she has made it her mission to talk to people about her grandson Connor with Down syndrome, and to raise awareness about it.
Andrew Blaser of Blackfoot has five children, with a son — Chevy, nearly 3 years old — with Down syndrome.
“(Down syndrome) doesn’t change things as much as people might think,” Blaser said. “Chevy is a very active little kid. It doesn’t really seem like he has any limitations.”
There are some developmental issues involved, but that just takes patience, he added.
“Chevy is such a loving kid, he gives hugs freely,” Blaser said. “He brings a lot of life into everyone around him.”