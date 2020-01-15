The highly acclaimed and widely recognized World War I saga “1917,” about two soldiers who were assigned and challenged to get a very important message to a battalion set to mount an assault that surely would have cost the British 1,600 soldiers as they were heading into a German ambush, is worth every one of the 10 Oscar nominations it received on Monday, including best picture and best director.
Unlike other films that have been released in this young year, “1917” was very accurate in its depiction of the way the war was going and the encounters that the two soldiers had with not only the German soldiers, but the obstacles that stood in their way on their eventful journey.
With major British actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and Richard Madden all playing supporting roles, the film relies on the talents of a pair of newcomers to the silver screen like Dean-Charles Chapman and George Mackay to carry the film and the pair are splendid as they carried the film from the very beginning and rightfully so.
They encounter obstacles from the very beginning and the cinematography was precise and accurate in its portrayal of how the battlefields turned into farmland to bombed out shells of towns and the destroyed tanks and cannons left behind by the Germans. There were times when the movie goer almost feels like they are in the scenes shot by director Sam Mendes, a worthy nominee as best director.
This film has been compared to “Saving Private Ryan,” but it is much more than that. It is a real portrayal of what the World War I soldiers encountered on a day-to-day basis, especially the British soldiers who were some of the first to be sent into the fray against the Germans and their attempt to take over the world.
From the moment that one of the lead characters is stabbed in the belly and the time it took to show the slow agonizing death as the pair were helpless to summon any medical help simply because the only ones around would have been Germans, to the hitching of a ride with a convoy moving up to the front lines to the encounter of a young mother and child, the film captures the innocence of the few and the morbid depiction of the battlefield and the bodies strewn about like so many pieces of garbage in a New York City alleyway, this film paints a picture of how it was at the time.
Mendes did a magnificent job of showing his talents of looking through a lens and seeing the way the writers put the whole show together.
This picture is very worthy of its nomination as best picture and will likely be one of the top two or three that are ultimately honored when the awards are handed out.
This is one of the best films of the year and will ultimately go down as such, but it shouldn’t be compared with other war movies. This one stands on its own merits and is definitely a must-see from the films that are out currently and have been out for some time, and for so many reasons.
There is the total package put together by Mendes to the cinematography to the script to the accuracy of the filming from the first scene to the last and the story that it tells of the whole two hours of entertainment.
This movie is definitely a must-see, although I am sure that young children would not grasp the significance of it. There are many scenes that are very graphic, especially those that show bodies laying where they fell or caught up in the barbed wire barriers that were hung up by the Germans in their efforts to stop the following Allied Forces from following their retreat.
A very good film that will get a 4.75 rating from me on a scale of 1-5 and rates a must-see.
