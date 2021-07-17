BLACKFOOT – The Wrangler Rider 4H Club held a service project where they went out to the Rose Ponds and cleaned up the area. This year, the Rose Ponds have been a very active location for activities because some of the local swimming holes have been dried up due to less water this year.
Multiple reports on the Life in Blackfoot Facebook group have indicated that there has been excessive activity at the ponds and often people have left trash for others to clean up. Complaints and concerns surrounding this problem drew attention to the situation and provided the group the desire to take action.
Groups like the Wrangler Rider 4H Club take pride in teaching their young group members the importance of public service as well as taking action.
Now, with this appreciated action, others should do the same and pay attention to when they are recreating outdoors and around the county. Thanks go out to everyone who has taken it upon themselves to step up to the cause in keeping the county clean.