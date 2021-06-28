BLACKFOOT – After a career that has aided in shaping many lives of students over the years as a teacher, principal, administrator, superintendent, board trustee and chairman, Dewane Wren announced on Thursday evening that he will step away from the position and enjoy his retirement.
Superintendent Brian Kress prefaced Wren’s announcement by thanking him for all the help he had given him over the years, including the very joke he told him on his first day as a teacher in the Blackfoot School District. Kress would go on to say that he would not be sharing the joke because he did not want to offend anyone in attendance or viewing on Zoom.
Following Kress setting the stage, Wren thanked everyone that has been a part of his life in the education realm and those who have looked up to him as a mentor. Wren started with the district as a teacher and would eventually be promoted to the principal of Fort Hall Elementary. He said it was odd at first to be the boss of teachers who had been educators for 30 or more years in Fort Hall, but he learned quickly that he had a knack for the job. Wren would work his way through the proverbial job ladder, reaching the role of Blackfoot School District superintendent. ‘
Once he became the superintendent, his actions, decisions, and recommendations would affect every student and teacher in the district. His efforts in the role would be what had drawn Kress to the position nearly eight years ago.
Wren would take a position on the school board for four years, already telling himself that after four years he would be done, but four years would come and go, and Wren knew that he could add more to the district still. Four more years would be in his plans but what would be ahead of the world would be nowhere on his radar.
COVID-19 would throw a wrench into everything in everyone’s lives during the past year and would extend Wren’s time in the seat by six months. He said he was originally going to retire earlier, but was not able to at the point he had settled on prior. One of his claims to fame during the time as a board member was that he never missed a single meeting — albeit there were meetings where he was not in attendance — but he performed his duty to vote on every action item for the eight years he served as a trustee.
Wren’s vacancy will be filled by the board following public notices and requests for interest. If by chance they cannot settle on a candidate to finish the remainder of Wren’s term, the decision will default to the county commissioners. Wren would make the final two motions of his career during the meeting, the first being the motion to seek to fill his vacancy, and the final to adjourn — the trustees took their time casting a second to accept the search for his replacement, they did not want him to leave.