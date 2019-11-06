BLACKFOOT — Wright Physical Therapy is announcing completion of its 11th clinic in Idaho, located in Blackfoot at 131 N. Oak St.
Wright PT and the Greater Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting at noon today to celebrate their newest location. Following the ribbon cutting, Wright PT will host an open house at their clinic until 1:30 p.m. All are invited to attend.
“Wright Physical Therapy was founded in 2008 with the belief that optimal healing requires a blend of great character with compassionate competence,” Wright PT said in a press release. “Recognizing that a high level mixture of those characteristics results in excellent care, we have expanded over the years to spread our reach to as many as possible. We conveniently serve you in our locations throughout the heart of the Magic Valley, Boise and eastern Idaho.”
“We have a major goal at Wright PT…and that is to get to the root of your pain,” said Bryan Wright, CEO/founder. “The reason why we exist is to inspire you to a life of joy. We do that through high-skilled treatment, innovative solutions, uplifting environments, and services.”
Wright PT doctors serve a wide range of patients with orthopedic and sports medicine issues to powerfully get clients back to their daily activities, working with them through their injury from start to finish providing a robust home program to prevent the injury from repeating in the future.
“Our patients often comment on the unique environment that is uplifting, high-skilled and service-oriented, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” the press release said.
“Because of Wright PT’s fundamental belief that you must diagnose before you prescribe, we are here to listen to you. Though we may not always be the ones who heal your direct ailment, we can facilitate getting you in the right hands.”
To schedule an appointment, call (208) 684-2444.
East Idaho locations are also at 299 Anderson St. in Shelley, phone (208) 782-4744, and Ammon at 1615 Curlew Dr., (208) 516-1204.