BLACKFOOT — Wright Physical Therapy and Sam’s Club are receiving spotlights for the month of November from the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
WRIGHT PHYSICAL THERAPY
Wright Physical Therapy is announcing completion of its 11th clinic in Idaho, located in Blackfoot at 131 N. Oak St.
Wright PT and the Blackfoot Chamber had a ribbon cutting to celebrate Wright’s newest location, followed by an open house.
“Wright Physical Therapy was founded in 2008 with the belief that optimal healing requires a blend of great character with compassionate competence,” Wright PT said in a press release. “Recognizing that a high level mixture of those characteristics results in excellent care, we have expanded over the years to spread our reach to as many as possible. We conveniently serve you in our locations throughout the heart of the Magic Valley, Boise and eastern Idaho.”
“We have a major goal at Wright PT … and that is to get to the root of your pain,” said Bryan Wright, CEO/founder. “The reason why we exist is to inspire you to a life of joy. We do that through high-skilled treatment, innovative solutions, uplifting environments, and services.”
Wright PT doctors serve a wide range of patients with orthopedic and sports medicine issues to powerfully get clients back to their daily activities, working with them through their injury from start to finish providing a robust home program to prevent the injury from repeating in the future.
“Our patients often comment on the unique environment that is uplifting, high-skilled and service-oriented, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” the press release said.
“Because of Wright PT’s fundamental belief that you must diagnose before you prescribe, we are here to listen to you. Though we may not always be the ones who heal your direct ailment, we can facilitate getting you in the right hands.”
To schedule an appointment, call (208) 684-2444.
East Idaho locations are also at 299 Anderson St. in Shelley, phone (208) 782-4744, and Ammon at 1615 Curlew Dr., (208) 516-1204.
SAM’S CLUB
The nearest Sam’s Club location is at 700 E 17th St. in Idaho Falls.
Sam’s Club is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart Inc., founded in 1983 and named after Walmart founder Sam Walton.
As of July 31, 2019, Sam’s Club operates 599 membership warehouse clubs in 44 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.
The first Sam’s Club opened on April 7, 1983, by Sam Walton in Midwest City, Okla., in the United States.
In 1987, Sam’s Club made its first acquisition by purchasing West Monroe, Louisiana-based SuperSaver Wholesale Warehouse Club; the purchase expanded the chain by 24 locations. The stores were owned by Alton Howard and his son John.
Membership is required to purchase at Sam’s Club, except at the cafe, eye exams in Optical, and the pharmacy where federal law prohibits sales of prescription drugs to members only, as well as liquor and gasoline in some states.
In the United States, Sam’s Club memberships are divided into two categories: Sam’s Club and Sam’s Plus, each with an annual fee. Sam’s Plus is the more comprehensive membership plan, that includes Cash Rewards, extra savings in pharmacy and optical centers, free shipping on items purchased from their website, and (at some clubs) early shopping hours before the store is opened to the public.