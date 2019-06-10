PARIS, Ida. — The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting death of a 11-year old Blackfoot resident, according to a press release.
On June 9, 2019, law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a location just off U.S. Highway 30 to a report of a young girl that had been shot.
The young girl had suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.
Due to the ongoing investigation and the age of the victim, names were not being released at press time.