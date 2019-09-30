BLACKFOOT – Twenty-four defendants charged with felony crimes were scheduled to appear before District Judge Darren Simpson on Monday, but most of them were there for issues related to probation. The others were there to enter pleas or be sentenced
Two there to enter pleas were Andrew R. Young and Gwendolyn Barrington, both facing charges connected to an August shooting incident in which Barrington’s daughter, Isabelle Jolley, was shot in the leg, allegedly by Young.
Barrington pleaded innocent to two counts of assault and battery one, for punching a police officer in the face and attempting to bite a jailer following her arrest. The latter charge was reduced to a misdemeanor in a plea bargain with the prosecutor in exchange for her guilty plea to the first charge. Her pretrial conference was scheduled for Nov. 1 and jury trial for Nov. 26. She was continued free on her own recognizance.
Young, 32, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and the enhancement charge of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, which could net him up to an additional 15 years in prison if he’s found guilty of the crimes. His pretrial conference was set for Jan. 3 and jury trial for Jan. 28. He was continued free on his own recognizance to report to pretrial services.
Meghan E. Gallagher, 26, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Her pretrial conference was set for Dec. 6 and her jury trial for Dec. 17. She was remanded to custody in lieu of bail.
April Jane Ramos, 35, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Her pretrial conference was set for Nov. 1 and jury trial for Nov. 26. She was continued free on her own recognizance to pretrial services.
Shaynelle Lee, 26, Pocatello, pleaded innocent to burglary. Her pretrial conference was set for Nov. 1 and jury trial for Nov. 26. She was continued free on bond.
Deborah M. Pilon, 39, Butte, Mont., pleaded innocent to possession of methamphetamine. Her pretrial conference was set for Jan. 3 and jury trial for Jan. 28. Her public defender, Jeffrey Kunz, told the court he plans to file a motion for a suppression of evidence hearing, which will be scheduled at a later date. She was continued free on bond.
Being released to pretrial services means a defendant must register with that office, report regularly, and be subject to testing for drug use or alcohol consumption while disposition of their case is pending. Failure to report or be tested consistently will result in a warrant for their arrest.