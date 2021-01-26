BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Representatives Julianne Young (R-Dist. 31B) and David Cannon (R-Dist. 31A) issued a joint statement of support Saturday for legislative efforts to address Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration.
In particular, they expressed support for a Republican Caucus press release in response to statements from Little on Friday.
Cannon and Young stated, “The Idaho House and Senate are working diligently to address the concerns of Idaho citizens. We support the continued efforts of the legislature to safeguard the rights of Idaho citizens, to carefully evaluate decisions that have and are being made, and to lay out an effective path toward full recovery. We share the sentiments expressed by the Idaho House Republican Caucus in their recent press statement.”
The press release issued by the House Republican Caucus states, “Members of the House Republican Caucus will continue to work to address the concerns of the Idaho families whom they represent. The inflammatory comments from the Governor’s office do nothing but complicate the process. The life-altering concerns revolving around the COVID-19 emergency continue to be in the front of our minds. Our members are working on various forms of legislation to help the state on its road to the recovery that Idahoans have been demanding for months and we call on the Governor to work with us in this process.”
Little on Friday criticized state lawmakers for jeopardizing efforts to fight the coronavirus and called on residents to contact their senators and representatives as they push legislation aiming to strip away some of his authority during a crisis like the pandemic.
In a speech on live television, the Republican governor said the GOP-led Legislature is perpetuating false information and trying to score political points rather than help fight the pandemic. Little said vaccinations are being put at risk.
Maj. Gen. Michael J. Garshak, commanding general of the Idaho National Guard, also spoke Friday and said ending the emergency declaration could force some 400 troops helping in the pandemic response to stand down.