BLACKFOOT -- With 28 of 28 precincts counted after press time Tuesday night in the state's 2020 primary election, incumbent Rep. Julianne Young was on her way to defeating Republican challenger Donavan Harrington for the House District 31B seat.
Young had 3,491 votes with Harrington at 3,205 votes.
In the House District 31A Republican race with all 28 precincts reporting, Blackfoot attorney David M. Cannon held a commanding lead over Chad H. Cole. Cannon was at 4,705 votes 3,208 votes, while Cole had 1,647 votes.
In the Republican race for District 1 commissioner, incumbent Mark R. Bair held a strong lead over challenger Kevin Barry Christensen. Bair had 3,711 votes with Christensen 2,,834 votes.
Those three races saw the only opposition out of the county race.
In the U.S. Representative race for District 2, incumbent Mike Simpson of Blackfoot was leading comfortably in the county vote with 20 of 28 precincts counted with 70 percent over challenger Kevin Rhoades at just under 30 percent.
On the Democratic side for a U.S. Senate seat, Paulette Jordan was leading overwhelmingly over Jim Vandermaas, 87 percent to 13 percent with 20 of 28 precincts counted.
County election officials said there were 9,742 absentee ballots issued with 8,178 returned.
The counting process was slowed somewhat because of reports needing to be run in each county, according to Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt.
Be sure to check the Bingham News Chronicle's website for any updated results.