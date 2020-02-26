BLACKFOOT — After lengthy debate in the Idaho House Monday, members voted 49-20 to advance the Idaho Patient Act (House Bill 515) to the state Senate.
Bingham County’s Republican representatives were split in their vote, with Rep. Neil Anderson voting in favor and Rep. Julianne Young voting against.
The bill is meant to set time limits for medical providers to bill patients and sue them for nonpayment, and to limit attorney fees.
The bill’s supporters say it’s meant to protect people from aggressive debt collection tactics and bills many times more than what they owed originally.
Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has been pushing for legal limits on medical debt collection since last year, after the Idaho Falls law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates sued Melaleuca when the company refused to go along with a garnishment order for one of its employees.
Young explained her thinking behind her vote in an email Tuesday night.
”When it comes to benefitting the patient, the Idaho Patient Act was a largely ineffective piece of legislation which had the primary effect of making it more difficult for medical practices to collect debts owed to them,” she said. “The notice provisions in the bill (the part that had the most potential for good) had no enforcement mechanism, and the increased difficulty in collecting payments will mean that those who do pay their bills will pay more to make up for those who don’t. Had the bill addressed the root causes of high medical costs or increased up-front transparency and free market competition for patients, I would have enthusiastically supported it. Instead, it ignored the existing regulatory burdens and monopolies that drive medical care costs up and added a new layer of regulation on to top it off.”
The bill would require providers to submit a bill to a patient’s insurance or to the patient within 45 days of providing a service or discharging the patient, and to send the patient a summary of services within 15 days after that. From there, no interest could be charged for another 60 days, and a medical provider could not sue a patient or turn a bill over to collections until 90 days after a patient receives a final statement.
The bill also would cap the attorneys’ fees that could be charged to patients at $350 or 100 percent of the principal amount, whichever is less, in uncontested cases or $750 or 100 percent of the principal, whichever is less, in contested ones. It would let judges assess extra fees in contested cases if it can be shown a patient willfully tried to avoid paying.