BLACKFOOT — With ballots being mailed out for the upcoming May 19 mail-in only primary election, the Bingham County Republican Central Committee is holding a virtual candidate forum for the candidates for the Idaho House 31B seat race Friday at 7 p.m.
Both Republican candidates — Rep. Julianne Young and Donavan Harrington — have agreed to participate. Travis Oler, the Democrat running for the 31B House seat, was invited to participate but has declined the offer to do so, according to Dan Cravens, Republican Central Committee chairman.
The forum will be via Zoom’s virtual meeting platform and the committee is asking that members of the community submit questions to the candidates before the forum by emailing them to Cravens, at ldcravens2000@aim.com. The media and central committee members will also be asking their own questions of the candidates.
The forum will last about an hour. KIFI-TV will be posting a link to a recording of the forum on their website so voters in Bingham County may view the forum on demand. People can also watch the forum live at https://zoom.us/j/95875469666, meeting ID 958 7546 9666, password vote.
Questions from viewers will not be accepted during the live forum, but must be submitted before the event to be considered.
Cravens said it is the hope of the central committee to hold forums for the other contested races in the county in the coming days.
“This is a bit of experiment for us. We have never done a virtual candidate forum before,” Cravens said. “However, as a committee, we are concerned that due to the current situation with COVID-19 that candidates are not able to make contact with voters in a way that is conducive to having an informed electorate. This virtual forum we hope is successful in allowing voters to better understand the views and qualifications of the candidates for the 31B State House seat.”