BLACKFOOT — With under half of the precincts in Bingham County reporting at press time Tuesday night, incumbent Rep. Julianne Young was holding a nearly 13-percentage-point lead for the Idaho House District 31B seat.
With just over 41 percent of precincts counted, Young was leading Democratic challenger Travis Oler with 6,548 votes (56.35%) to Oler’s 5,072 votes (43.65%). The absentee vote in the Young-Oler race was very close, with Young holding a very slight 3,183-3,168-vote edge with all the absentee votes tabulated at press time Tuesday.
The Bingham News Chronicle will stay at the Bingham County Courthouse until the last votes are in and will update its website at bcchron.com with the latest results.
There were very few contested races on the county-specific ballot. In the county sheriff’s race, with 12 of 29 precincts counted at press time, Republican Sheriff Craig Rowland was well ahead of independent challenger Vaughn LeFevre with 9,304 votes (83.15%) to LeFevre’s 1,885 votes (16.85 %).
In Atomic City, the question was asked “Shall the City of Atomic City be authorized to disincorporate due to financial necessity?” In the final tally Tuesday night, 13 voters were in favor of disincorporation to two against.
In the presidential race, county voters were heavily in favor of the Trump/Pence ticket at press time, 8,313 to 3,298 for the Biden/Harris ticket.
In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Jim Risch and challenger Paulette Jordan, county voters were just over 68% in favor of Risch to just under 28% for Jordan.
Incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson was well ahead of Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher for the U.S. House 2nd District seat, 74.25% to 22.39%.
Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said there were 4,000 same-day voter registrations in the count Tuesday.
“We didn’t anticipate the number of same-day registrations that we saw,” Eckhardt said Tuesday night. “We had a lot of people request canceling their absentee ballots to vote in person.”
Eckhardt said, as a result, officials had to send out copies of ballots to be tallied by a four-person tally board at each precinct.