BLACKFOOT — With under half of the precincts in Bingham County reporting at press time Tuesday night around 10 p.m., incumbent Rep. Julianne Young was holding a nearly 13-percentage-point lead for the Idaho House District 31B seat.
When the last of the unofficial results were counted just before midnight Tuesday, Young had extended her lead to 27.5 percentage points, giving her a second term in the state Legislature.
With just over 41 percent of precincts counted, Young was leading Democratic challenger Travis Oler with 6,548 votes (56.35%) to Oler’s 5,072 votes (43.65%). The absentee vote in the Young-Oler race was very close, with Young holding a very slight 3,183-3,168-vote edge with all of the absentee votes tabulated at press time Tuesday.
The difference came from voters going to the polls on Tuesday. With the count at 41% of the precincts reporting, Young was ahead among voters going to the polls, 1,933-1,158. By the time everything was counted from the polls near midnight, that lead had ballooned to 7,775-3,126.
Oler issued the following statement by email at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday: "For the first time in eight years during the general election, Bingham County voters were able to choose between two candidates for state legislature. That’s a big win for the voters! During my campaign I was able to highlight several important issues, including the need to fix and pass farmers’ right to repair, the misguided effort to raise Idaho sales tax, and the corrupting influence of conspiracy groups and the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Even though I was outspent by tens of thousands of dollars, the race was very competitive, and I look forward to once more running against Julianne Young in 2022."
There were 22,715 registered voters in the county with 20,255 votes cast, a staggering 89.17% turnout.
There were very few contested races on the county-specific ballot. In the county sheriff’s race, with all 29 county precincts counted, Republican Sheriff Craig Rowland defeated challenger Vaughn LeFevre with 16,113 votes (85.46%) to LeFevre’s 2,741 votes (14.54 %).
In Atomic City, the question was asked “Shall the City of Atomic City be authorized to disincorporate due to financial necessity?” In the final tally Tuesday night, 13 voters were in favor of disincorporation to two against.
In the presidential race, county voters were heavily in favor of the Trump/Pence ticket in the final unofficial count, 15,295 to 4,124 for the Biden/Harris ticket.
In the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Jim Risch and challenger Paulette Jordan, Risch finished with 14,644 votes to 4,313 for Jordan.
Incumbent Rep. Mike Simpson finished well ahead of Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher for the U.S. House 2nd District seat, Simpson garnering 15,487 votes (79.13%) to 3,324 votes for Swisher (16.98%).
Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said there were 4,000 same-day voter registrations in the county Tuesday.
“We didn’t anticipate the number of same-day registrations that we saw,” Eckhardt said Tuesday night. “We had a lot of people request canceling their absentee ballots to vote in person.”
Eckhardt said, as a result, officials had to send out copies of ballots to be tallied by a four-person tally board at each precinct.