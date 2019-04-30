BLACKFOOT — Grades still matter, and Blackfoot Heritage sixth grade student Shelby Mickelsen knows it.
Mickelsen recently won a $100 scholarship savings account as a regional winner of the spring drawing of Zions Bank’s “Pays for A’s” program.
“Pays for A’s” rewards students who put in the effort to make their grades count. Troy Eppich, manager of the Zions Bank Blackfoot branch, surprised Mickelsen with her win during a classroom presentation Monday. Mickelsen was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank and was paid for every “A” she received. More than 2,700 students entered the spring drawing throughout Idaho and Utah.
“We were thrilled to celebrate Shelby’s win with her classmates. It’s never too early to start saving for college and Shelby sets a great example for her peers,” said Eppich.
Over the past 15 years, “Pays for A’s” has rewarded thousands of students across Idaho and Utah for working hard in school. Students ages 12-18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate.
They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing to win one of 150 regional scholarship prizes each worth $100 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.
For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.