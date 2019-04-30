Blackfoot Heritage sixth grade student Shelby Mickelsen received a $100 scholarship savings account as a regional winner of the spring drawing from Zions Bank’s “Pays for A’s” program. Troy Eppich, manager at Zions Bank’s Blackfoot branch, awarded the account during a surprise presentation at the school. Shown from left are Principal Colin Folsom, grandmother Cheri Mickelsen, Shelby Mickelsen, father Brandon Mickelson, teacher Terri Jansma, and Troy Eppich.