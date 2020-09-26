BLACKFOOT – During the August Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the topic of a zone change drew attention from 20 members of the community that wished to speak in opposition of a change that would allow Donald and Lorette Anderson to subdivide nearly 38 acres of land down to one-acre lots.
The land is currently zoned Agriculture and has a minimum lot size of five acres.
The Andersons were met with opposition, including a petition with 113 signatures, nine letters denouncing the zone change, and 20 people attended to testify in opposition of the potential change. Some of the more prominent statements from the crowd surrounded the county comprehensive plan as well as if the potential change would be classified as spot zoning.
Spot zoning occurs when a parcel is rezoned outside of the intended use set forth by the comprehensive plan and creates an ‘island’ inside the surrounding areas. It is often considered bad practice for a planning and zoning commission to perform spot zoning and draws legal contention between parties. The claim for spot zoning in this case references that there are no other Residential/Agricultural zones directly adjacent to the specified property therefore classifying it as a spot zone.
The comprehensive plan is a fluid document that can be changed to better serve the needs of the majority, and is stated to be descriptive, not prescriptive. The difference lies with the intent behind a comprehensive plan. Although they are fluid, they are developed with a goal in mind, most generally, a goal that suits the future development for a county or city.
The claims that this is spot zoning was never conceded or rebutted by the commission, but rather they allowed each person to speak before leaving public hearing and starting deliberation between the members of the commission.
At that point in the meeting, people in the Zoom chat had felt the commission members had made their minds up prior to the meeting and the time spent by those speaking in opposition had fallen on deaf ears. Those concerns went out the window when the commission voted unanimously to recommend the denial of the zone change to the Bingham County commissioners.
Now, on Monday, the county commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding the topic as per Idaho Code to allow those who wish to speak on the subject matter the opportunity to do so, but want to reiterate that they will read the previous comments into the record as well as provide the opportunity for people to speak about additional concerns.
They are asking that if multiple people share the same concerns that they elect a representative to present their concerns as a whole because of the limited amount of space inside the commissioners’ chambers. Because the hearing is be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, they are unable to utilize one of the courtrooms for the meeting, making the amount of people inside the chambers more finite.
Those who wish to see the meeting but do not have an opinion to provide to the commission may attend the meeting via Zoom, the link to the meeting is posted on the commissioners’ agenda for each day of the week with the times they will be holding each meeting.