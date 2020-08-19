BLACKFOOT – Donald and Lorette Anderson requested a zone change for their property on Riverton Road at a Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last week.
The applicants requested to have their nearly 38 acres of land changed from zoned Agriculture to Residential Agriculture (RA) to later subdivide it down to as small as one-acre lots.
Under current Bingham County code, a piece of land zoned Ag is limited to being divided down to a minimum of five-acre lots. The applicants had plans of going through the platting process, but not until approval of the rezone. The platting process can be expensive, so the Andersons decided to see what the commission recommended to the Bingham County commissioners.
After the applicants introduced the subject, Chairman Darren Leavitt opened the discussion to public hearing, starting with those in support of the applicant. One member of the community opted to support the Andersons, stating that Bingham County and Blackfoot continue to be in need of areas for people to live, and if this would create a subdivision for new homes and growth for the area, he would support it.
Following this testimony, the time was turned over to anyone who wished to speak in neutrality of the topic — there was no neutral testimony.
Leavitt then turned the time over to those in opposition. Before allowing the first speaker, Leavitt explained that they received the letters in opposition and said that if any of those wishing to testify wrote one of the letters, they should present different information than what is in their letters. The county P&Z received nine letters in opposition prior to the meeting as well as a petition with 113 signatures. There were also 20 different testimonies heard by the board in opposition from members of the community.
The list of reasons presented from those 20 ranged from concerns about spot zoning, to not following the growth plan or comprehensive plan, to issues of property value lost, and many others were all heard and taken into account by the commission.
Debbie Steele was the first person to speak in opposition, stating that it does not fit the Comprehensive Plan and would be considered spot zoning. Spot zoning is when a different zone type is injected into an area, for instance putting heavy commercial into a residential zone, and allowing it to hinder the growth of the current intended use of that area. Steele said the area currently zoned Ag has only one area that is RA within one mile; she feels that it would go against the prescriptive nature of the comprehensive plan to approve the zone change.
Kelly Steele spoke as well about similar concerns and explained that he felt that adding a subdivision to the area would be in bad taste to those in the direct vicinity. He added that if the tables were turned, he would not be looking to subdivide the land.
Eighteen more testimonies along the same lines would follow one-by-one. There were multiple comments about the worry of losing their rights for agriculture in the area, some even stating that they feel it is state protected to guarantee their agricultural rights.
This became a key point of contention for those in opposition, feeling that approving the rezone would jeopardize their agricultural rights and potentially hurt their property values. Others testified that they felt a subdivision in the area would increase the traffic on an already dilapidated roadway, increasing the risk of potential harm to their current children and any children that would be in the new neighborhood.
The final person to speak in opposition demanded that the commission listen to her as she explained that she watched things like this take place in the area of California where she grew up. She said the farmland where the California dairies were located slowly were sold and subdivided, turning into new housing developments. She vowed to stand with those in opposition, supporting them through the process.
Others were making comments in the Zoom chat online. Some believed that the way a few of the commissioners were speaking, the comments of the public as well as the concern presented through the petition and letters had fallen on deaf ears, but after commissioner David McKinnon made the motion to deny the zone change and commissioner William Aullman seconded it, it went to a vote. The commission voted unanimously to deny the zone change and send recommendation to the Bingham County Commissioners to deny the rezone.
Rezones are the only action taken by the P&Z that require two different public hearings to allow all who want to testify to make comments to the county commissioners. The date has not been set for when this will make it on the commissioners’ agenda, but notification will be sent to those within 300 feet of the property as well as a public notice in the Bingham News Chronicle.