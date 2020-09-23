BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission met Tuesday evening to make decisions or recommendations regarding zoning requests and changes.
Prior to getting into the meat of the agenda, City Attorney Garrett Sandow wanted to have it on the record that one of the parcels of land on the mapping has his name on it. Sandow confirmed that the land is in his name in deed as he has been the attorney for the applicant for many years and he has nothing to gain from any potential changes to the zone.
Jon Gregory approached the P&Z requesting a zone change on property that he owns off of Gary Drive from M-1 (Light Industrial) to R-3 (High Density Residential). Currently, Gregory does not have a set plan for the area, but has intentions of creating some higher density housing. He did not come with any preliminary plat to provide for reference and then turned the time over to the commission.
Chairperson Marilyn Jefferis opened the the meeting to public hearing and allowed those in opposition to speak first. One member of the area was notified that this was on the agenda because their residence is within the area of impact for the potential zone change. Her major concern was the increase in traffic that having higher density housing would bring to her neighborhood.
The area in question is adjacent to Interstate 15 west of Lansing Street. The access to the area will come off of Jenny Lane and Gary Drive, according to the notification map.
The second person to speak was Margaret Atkinson who owns property relatively close to the notified area and learned about what Gregory was requesting from the commission from her neighbors.
Atkinson, who moved to the area to be closer to family, explained that earlier in the year, she lost her place to a fire and has been waiting for it to be rebuilt. Her concern is that it will change her neighborhood from a more senior-like residential area to a younger couple residential zone.
“There are no places to live for seniors in Blackfoot,” Atkinson stated, noting that there are three areas that list themselves as senior living. The three areas that she noted included Gwen’s Loop, Lansing Street, and Gary Drive. After Atkinson finished expressing her opinion on the subject, Jefferis closed the public hearing and opened it to discussion for the commission.
Questions were asked of the land owner about what he intends to build as well as where the access road will be located to enter the residential system. He had intentions of accessing from Wilson Street which is near the north part of the property, but concerns about the corner from Wilson Street and Lansing came into question.
Commissioner Debbie Barlow explained that she has taken her dogs for a walk in the area and finds the streets nearby to be less than conducive to a family atmosphere. She noted that the corner tends to have people cross the center line to ensure they make the turn with ease. She noted that she would be more apt to vote in favor of the zone change if there were plans for a safe access point to connect to the other arterial roadways.
The two residents that spoke in opposition specifically noted the roadway and traffic as some of their major concerns and requested that the commission analyze that topic specifically. Barlow made note of their request and explained that she feels Wilson is the proper access point to the property to eliminate excessive traffic on the side streets. Other members of the commission echoed her opinion on the matter and felt that it would best serve the purpose to have access onto Wilson rather than one of the side streets.
Commissioner Ron Ramirez also wanted to stipulate that the density of the housing development not exceed 10 units per acre, even in the R-3 zone. Although R-3 allows for larger density than R-1 or R-2, the commission felt it would be better for the concerns of the area to limit it to 10 units.
A motion was made to support the zone change with the previous stipulations placed on them and carried unanimously.
FINDINGS AND FACTS ON PREVIOUS DECISIONS
The P&Z commission also ratified the facts and findings during their meeting from previous decisions. The more prominent of the decisions was that of a planned unit development by Collin Hunter near Lawrence Lane and Cromwell Lane. Lawrence Lane, which is currently not fully paved, is one of the main access points to where a PUD of 54 units will be developed. Each of the units will be a town house in a fourplex-like unit, totally 14 fourplexes.
Some of the conditions put on PUD included proper fencing to ensure the safety of children around the canal adjacent to Cromwell Lane, finishing the roadway of Lawrence Lane, conducting a water pressure survey, and a few others noted in a previous article. Assuming that the developer can meet all of the criteria, Hunter will begin developing the town homes in hopes of creating affordable housing for young families or older adults.
Hunter provided a plethora of information about how the Homeowners Association (HOA) would handle landscaping and snow removal. They have locations planned for storage of snow in the winter with a storm sewer system to transfer the melted snow to their retention pond on site. Furthermore, they will also handle any and all landscaping in the area to ensure that it will not be an eyesore.
The commission affirmed the findings and facts of the Hunter PUD and moved on to the next item.
Sandow read the findings and facts surrounding the change of a location from commercial use back to residential use for Wes Potter of Home Property Management. The location previously served as a floral shop will now be used as rental unit as per his presentation to the commission one month ago. They affirmed the conditional use permit for the location and passed the findings and facts unanimously.
The next P&Z meeting will be held on Oct. 13.