BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will be reviewing and potentially adopting newer, more descriptive language surrounding each of the zones in the city during their next work meeting on Sept. 8.
Questions in the past about how the current zone structure describes each area were confusing to some shining light on the need to incorporate better language to allow the residents of the city to be more active in municipal decisions via the P&Z.
P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert as well as members of the board have been asked on more than one occasion to make the zones more descriptive instead of the current standard of R-1, R-2, R-3, C-1, C-2, C-3, and others in efforts to explain what each of these acronyms represent.
In the current literature, anything that starts with an “R” means it is zoned for residential use and each of the numbers represent different levels of density and occupancy. An R-1 (Residential-1 Zone) describes a single-family dwelling with the type of density in that specific neighborhood that would be seen in a standard subdivision.
R-2 (Residential-2 Zone) is described to allow closer placement of homes, duplexes, and other residential structures but is not designed for standard apartment complexes, those are generally placed in R-3 (Residential-3 Zone) because of the level of density.
The issues with the current nomenclature led to the desire to revisit and potentially rename all the zones in the city code as well as adding a few new ones. Plans for the new zones include names like Low Density Residential one and two in efforts to explain what that area is being used for as per the Comprehensive Plan.
In the overview of the proposed changes, a cover sheet is available with the requirements for each of the zones — including setbacks, maximum utilization of the lot for structures, maximum heights for primary and accessory buildings, and amount of greenspace required. With the clarified information on the cover sheet, a lot of questions and concerns can be circumvented because the expectancies are defined.
Hibbert explained that the commission will be spending their next work meeting discussing these potential changes as well as reviewing the descriptions of every zone in the Comprehensive Plan to better serve the community. The hope is that creating better descriptive zones will encourage city residents to become more involved in planning and zoning to aid in the direction of development for the community.
As a quasi-legislative commission, their actions are built around following the description of the city code and ordinances. They make recommendations to the Blackfoot City Council to approve or deny permits and application requests; they also hold public hearings about potential subjects in the community surrounding development or conditional use to allow residents the opportunity to voice their approval or disproval of a request. Changing these zone descriptions will allow people to better understand what could be coming to the city and allowing educated decisions about testimony and discussion surrounding each of the subjects.
The proposed changes are available on the City of Blackfoot website at www.cityofblackfoot.org under the agendas tab and attached to the Aug. 25 meeting as supportive documents. Please note that these changes are in the drafting stages and have not been approved or denied by the commission at this time.