Abercrombie Sherian Elaine Abercrombie On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Sherian Elaine Nelson Abercrombie, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah at the age of 84. Her quiet strength, fierce determination and boundless energy will be sorely missed. Her beloved husband, Gary Lewis Abercrombie preceded her in death in 2016 and Sherian always looked forward to the day they would again be reunited. Sherian was born in Pingree, Idaho in her grandparent's home on September 17, 1938 to Lyle Edwin Nelson and Loa Cammack Nelson, she was the oldest of 7 children. She frequently told stories of working in the potato fields but much preferred spending time in the garden. However, what Sherian loved most was riding horses. She was riding before she could even walk. As the oldest she grew up a "cowboy." Sherian worked hard riding and roping and trailing cattle. She was Rodeo Queen at the age of 13 and attendant at the Pocatello rodeo. Through her experiences she learned the value of hard work and passed that on to her family. Sherian and Gary were married February 10, 1961 in the Idaho Falls temple. They shared many adventures together including raising 6 children. Together they served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Iowa Des Moines Mission in 2005. Sherian had many callings in her church and willingly served. She served for years as Primary Stake President in the American Falls LDS Stake. During that time Sherian was one of the first women to have attended Wood Badge in 1986. She was proud to have received her Scouting Silver Beaver award shortly after. Sherian studied elementary education at Brigham Young University where she received her bachelor's degree. Later in life she graduated from Idaho State University with a Master's degree in Library Science. Sherian loved education, especially reading and learning. She was never without a good book. Sherian worked many jobs throughout her life. What she loved most was being a librarian and teacher. She taught fourth grade at Rockford Elementary and later was Director of the Snake River School and Community Library. She would often smile and say "I have helped half of the community set up their first ever email account!" She felt the community library was the best way for many from our area to receive training, access to computers, and also connect to the world through books. Sherian fell in love with family history and genealogy. She enjoyed attending conferences and spent many hours researching family history. She served as a ward and stake genealogy specialist where she also taught others how to do family history. Her work in family history blessed the lives of many. Her love of gardening, traveling to Hawaii, spontaneous road trips, genealogy and horse races at the Eastern Idaho State fair have been passed on to her family. She is survived by children Mike (Dee) Abercrombie, Carol Buffi, Melanie Abercrombie, Dana (Robert) Johnson, Kirsten Abercrombie, Neil (Mica) Abercrombie, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Sherian is preceded in death by her husband and her parents, Lyle and Loa Nelson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Lakeview Ward 800 South 2120 West, Springfield, Idaho, under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 prior to services. Interment at Aberdeen Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers the family asked that a donation be made in her name to The Idaho Commission for Libraries. Website donation is https://libraries.idaho.gov/donations/ and checks may be written to The Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) 325 W. State Street, Boise, ID 83702. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.