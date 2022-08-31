Acevedo Robert Acevedo Robert Roland Acevedo, beloved father, husband, grandfather and friend, passed away on January 24, 2022. He was born June 15th, 1936 in Gualan, Zacapa, Guatemala. He grew up with his brothers working with their father in his varied business ventures. Those included running drug stores and pharmacies as well as farming, ranching, honey bees, brick and tile manufacturing, among others. At an early age he and his brothers attended a boarding school in Guatemala City where they would have better educational opportunities. While in school Robert excelled as an athlete in soccer and boxing. His love for sports persisted throughout his life. When he could no longer participate, he spent his time coaching and cheering on his children and grandchildren. Robert came to the United States when he was 18 years old to attend Idaho state university with the goal of returning to his homeland to work in his father's businesses. Those plans changed when he met and married Marlene Coggins and started his family. When he first arrived, he didn't speak English but he worked very hard to learn the language and assimilate into his new culture. He was always active in politics and very proud to be a citizen of the United States. After finishing his schooling at Idaho State University, he went to work for Basic American Foods. His career lasted 35 years and included time in Salinas, California and managing a food processing plant in Irapuato Mexico. He forged many lasting relationships within the company. Some years after marrying Marlene, Robert converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as the first Bishop of the Moreland sixth ward and later served a mission with Marlene in McAllen, Texas. He also served in the Idaho Falls temple along with Marlene as Spanish speaking ordinance workers. Robert loved his family and spent as much time as possible working, playing, and being with them. He was always interested in their careers and families. He was adored by his grandchildren and very involved in their lives. They loved coming to his home, working in the yard and shop, and learning from him. Robert had many friends in the community. The annual 4th of July BBQ and elaborate Fireworks show at his home was always a highlight. He also loved his regular lunch dates with friends. The family deeply appreciates all those who have blessed his life with love and friendship. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene, and siblings Mario Alberto Acevedo, Lisandro Rafael Acevedo and Cesar Arturo Acevedo, He is survived by his brother, Amilcar Edelberto Acevedo, his 5 children, their spouses, 14 grandchildren, 7 spouses of grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren: Cindi (Julio Lee, Nicole, Cody), Charles (Marcia Hunsaker, Danielle, Colton, Taylor, Alexander), Daniel (Suzanne Kelsey, Alexis, Katie), David (Ginny Kendrick, Robert, Dane, Sawyer), Anne (Brad Shipley, Chandler, Jessica, Sophie). A viewing will be held on Friday, January 28th, 6pm-8pm, at The Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho, and the funeral will be held on Saturday, January 29th, at the Blackfoot LDS Northwest Stake Center at 11am. The family wishes to thank Bishop Kordon Wray, his family, and the Moreland 6th ward for help with the funeral and many acts of kindness over the years.