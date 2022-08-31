Altamirano Bryan Isaac Altamirano Bryan Isaac Altamirano, 15-year-old son of Aurelio Altamirano and Patricia Luis Altamirano, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Springfield, Idaho. He was born August 1, 2007, in Blackfoot, Idaho. He grew up in Moreland and had attended Snake River Schools. He would have been a sophomore this fall. He had a love of the Rodeo and was a dedicated bull rider. He started riding bulls at the young age of just 10 years old and he left everything in his heart in the arena. Bryan won 1st place at State last year which earned him a spot to Nationals. Bryan earned many awards from the Professional Bull Riders Association (PBR), which he was very proud of. Many of his peers were impressed by his fearlessness and little size. He had a big brave heart and rode full-size bulls. He was also on the Snake River Wrestling team and loved every minute of being in the gym on the wrestling mat. Bryan enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends and he was loved unconditionally. He was a member of the Catholic Church and attended at St. Bernard's Parrish. Bryan attended Bible camps where he received various awards and buckles. He is survived by his parents Aurelio and Patricia Altamirano, his siblings, Marco Razo (Isis Rodriguez), Julian Altamirano, Jayden Altamirano; and his nephew Santi Razo. The family will gather for a rosary service at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will continue to greet friends following the rosary service until 9pm. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church on Sexton Street in Blackfoot. The family would like to invite everyone after the interment to the park behind St. Bernard's Catholic church for a luncheon in Bryan's honor. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com .