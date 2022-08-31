Amaro Marcial Amaro Marcial Amaro passed away on February 7th 2022 at the Bingham Memorial Rehabilitation Center with his daughters by his side, he was 85 years young. Marcial was born December 19, 1936 in Dodge City Kansas to Magdelina and Marcial Amaro. He was the oldest of eight children. Marcial played the trumpet in high school and after graduation, he married his life-long love Mary Sue Blea. He then joined the Navy. He traveled around the world three times with the Navy and retired after 21 years. During that time, Sue and Marcial had four children: Rose Larson (James), Cecilia Hoffman (Robert), Marcial Amaro (Tracie), and Brian Amaro (Julie). While in the Navy he worked in electronics, taught nuclear principles, and often served as the chaplain on the ships he was stationed on. After moving from coast-to-coast with his family, Sue and Marcial settled in Blackfoot Idaho. Marcial went on to work at NRF until he retired. Marcial was an active member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, and the American Legion. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling. Marcial was preceded in death by his parents, his wife (Mary Sue), his brothers (Henry, Ray, Alfonso, and Jose) and sisters (Mary and Rebecca), his son-in-law (Robert Hoffman), and a grandson (Joshua Sieger). He is survived by his brother Anthony Amaro (Pam), his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A rosary will be said at 6:30 pm on Friday February 18th 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot and memorial services will be held at Saint Bernard's Catholic Church on Saturday February 19th 2022 at 11 am.