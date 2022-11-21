Amaya Emery Amaya Emery Amaya of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away at his home on November 16, 2022 with his loving wife by his side. He was under the care of Enhabit Home Health at the time and the family thanks them for their care. Emery was born September 17, 1934 in a small community near Billings, Montana, the son of Frank Amaya and Nora Lande Amaya. Emery joined the Navy and served on the USS Iowa Battleship #61 in the Korean War from 1951-1959. Emery loved antiques and spent a lot of his time refurbishing antique furniture. He enjoyed going to antique shows and hunting and traveling for antiques. He also liked to do word searches and watch sports on TV. He liked to spend the winters in Yuma, Arizona with his wife Rosalind. Emery is survived by his wife, Rose Amaya; children, Sandy (Tim) Kay of Frazier Park, CA, Debbie (Tom) Julian of St. George, UT, Emery (Bulch) Amaya of Visalia, CA, Tyler Amaya of Italy, Ross Collard of Chicago, IL, Dana Collard of Boise, ID, Kiki (Pete) Morris of Boise, ID, Theresa (Ron) Olgard of Washington, Dee (Mike) Abercrombie of Idaho Falls, ID, Tunda (Ron) Hay of Wapello, ID, Richard (Charlotte) Brien of Boise, ID, Arthur Rugtvelt of Washington; siblings, Tom (Kathy) Amaya, Kathy Warne of Bozeman, MT, Virginia Allen of Blackfoot, ID and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Emery is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Nora Amaya, wives, Loma Allen, Mary Beck; brothers, Ugene Amaya, Albert Amaya, Rubert Amaya; sister, Francine Amaya; daughter, Dayona Blackwell. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Blackfoot Humane Society, 766 S Broadway, Blackfoot, ID in honor of Emery Amaya.
