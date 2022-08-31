Anderson Homer Anderson After almost 94 years of life well lived, Homer Anderson passed away on August 13, 2022 surrounded by his wife and family. Heber Homer Anderson was born at home in Thomas, Idaho on August 26, 1928 to Neils Anderson and Mary Wilson Anderson. He was the youngest, with 6 brothers and 2 sisters.He grew up on the family farm hauling wood in his little wagon for the furnace, milking cows, mowing and raking hay and working on his Dad's threshing crew. Of course he also found time for games of "Kick the Can", baseball, and swimming with friends. In high school he and his friends could often be found tinkering under the hood of his Model T. He attended grade school at the Wilson School and graduated from Moreland High School. When he was a sophomore he purchased a farm just across the road in Riverside. It financed his mission to Stockholm, Sweden from 1949-1952. Shortly after returning home from his mission, he was sworn into active military service. He served with the Army CIC Corps in Augsburg, Bavaria, West Germany. He met and married a lovely schoolteacher, Barbara Cammack of Pingree and they married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 3, 1954. They built a home in Riverside and raised four children. While continuing to farm, Homer also took a job at American Potato Company and worked there until his retirement in 1989. In 1992 Homer and Barbara sold the house and farm and moved to Southern Utah. His cherished wife of 59 years, Barbara, passed away in 2013. He is survived by their son Dean (Marianne Kinoshita) and daughters Cynthia (Lynn Cheney), Deanne (Jeff Carlson) and Pauline (Bruce Burnham), 19 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings, including Elder's Quorum presidencies, bishoprics and for many years as ward or stake clerk. He taught himself to play the piano and enjoyed square dancing, camping at Redfish Lake, boating, water skiing, photography and playing cards with his family and friends. He took pleasure in grilling up a fine t-bone steak for Sunday dinner and would often fix it along with Idaho baked potatoes for friends and loved ones. Homer married Toni Walker on September 20, 2014. Their marriage was a sweet blessing of love and companionship in their golden years and brought them both much happiness. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple. Homer is survived by his wife Toni, her daughter Nancy (Joe Romero) and her sons Terry Barkdull and Steven Norris. Homer was a kind and loving husband and father. His unassuming demeanor and friendly nature led to many treasured friendships. He had a delightful sense of humor and everlasting patience. He was a wonderful example of faith, loyalty, caring for others and enduring love. He will be greatly missed by all. A viewing will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Bloomington 6th Ward LDS Church, where the family will greet friends and relatives. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.