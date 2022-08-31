Anderson Richard Kai Anderson Richard Kai Anderson, 26, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away in a car accident on January 8, 2022 in Blackfoot, Idaho. Kai was born April 20, 1995 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the son of Richard Todd Anderson and Angelette Wheeler of Blackfoot, Idaho. Kai grew up in the Snake River area. He attended elementary school at Moreland and Riverside elementary and graduated from Snake River High School with the class of 2013. During his high school years he enjoyed playing football, welding and working with computers. At an early age, he got his first job in the potato harvest working for GVO Farms. He enjoyed being outside, driving potato trucks or picking & throwing dirt clods was fun for Kai. They treated him very well and he made many friends there, so he continued to go back for several years. After high school, Kai trained at the Porter House in Shelley, Idaho to become a Radiation Technician. With his hard work and determination, he was able to secure a career at the INL as a Radiation Technician for the last 2 years and has made may good friend out there as well. Kai was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed being in the Boy Scout Program. Kai also had a love for camping, riding dirt bikes, guns, hunting and computer gaming. Kai is survived by his parents, Richard Todd and Angelette W Anderson of Blackfoot, ID; sisters, Paige Anderson (Slader McCandless) of Blackfoot, ID and Josie M Anderson (Seth Barrett) of Shelley, ID; Grandparents, Barbara Charlton of Mesa, AZ, Jerrilyn Tovey of Blackfoot, ID, John and Wanda Wheeler of Blackfoot, ID, many Aunts & Uncles and amazing cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Paul Tovey and Russell Anderson; Great Grandparents, Darlene and Bob Jackson,and a few cousins. Funeral services will be heldFriday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.at the Blackfoot West 1st Ward LDS building with a viewing one-hour prior. A viewing will be heldThursday, January 13, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.at Hawker Funeral Home.