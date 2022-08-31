Arave Katharina V. Arave Katharina Voigt Arave, 71, passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 28, 2022. She was born on May 20, 1950, in Altdorf, West Germany, to Werner Max Kurt and Kaethe Dietrich Voigt. Katharina was a twin to Angelica Voigt Maynard, and she was the fourth of 6 girls. As a young child, Kathy was very close to her father who took her on many adventures. The adventures began when the family escaped from East to West Germany in 1950. She and her twin sister were born in West Germany. They soon came to the United States where they settled for a short time in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her dad joined the United States military where they were stationed in Alabama, Alaska, and Frankfurt, Germany. After Germany, the family came back to the states and made their home in Hayward, California. Kathy had fond memories of all the places she lived. The family faced many trials after suffering the loss of her father when Kathy was just 16 years old. Her mother's strength and faith in the Savior, helped them through the many hard times. Kathy graduated from Hayward High School in Hayward, California in 1968. She received an associates degree from Ricks College in 1970, and then went on to attend Brigham Young University where she met her eternal companion, Gordon Dale Arave. They were married and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on Sept. 11, 1971. Kathy never met a person she didn't know. She volunteered many hours at the local developmental center andalso at Bingham Memorial Hospital. She truly loved serving others. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy, and she spent many hours making memories with them. Gordon and Kathy had 6 children, and 30 grandchildren. Kathy is survived by her husband, Gordon Dale Arave, and her 6 children. Ben (Cammie) Arave of Henderson, Nevada, Jared (Katie) Arave, and Sarah (Dandee) Hale of Blackfoot, Idaho, Kaethe (Scott) Williams of Shelley, Idaho, Clint (Chelsey) Arave and Meggan (Nate) Baldwin both of Blackfoot, Idaho. She was preceded in death by her parents, Werner Max Kurt and Kaethe Dietrich Voigt, and her father-in-law, Dale Arave. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Blackfoot LDS Stake Center, 1650 Highland Drive. The family will meet with friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Those unable to attend can view the service at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IXOD3_s91c Condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.