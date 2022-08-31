Ariwite Ryan Ariwite Ryan Benjamin Ariwite, 36 of Fort Hall, Idaho passed away August 15, at Lakewood Hospital in Bountiful, Utah. Ryan was born September 24, 1984 in Pocatello, Idaho to Roderick and Rose Marie (Alvarez) Ariwite. Throughout his childhood, Ryan attended schools in Blackfoot, Idaho, and in 2002 Ryan graduated from Blackfoot High School. Ryan had many passions in life but was most passionate about being a loving and devoted father to his children. Ryan was proud of all of his children and would constantly talk about them whenever he had the opportunity, and this gave him the most joy and happiness. In addition, Ryan was a wonderful uncle, who stepped up when the need arose to support his sister's children, as well. Ryan would constantly visit his sister in Pocatello along with his nieces and nephew. Ryan has worked for the Shoshone Bannock Casino for 15 plus years at the time of his passing, Ryan was a Cage Supervisor. Ryan had met and made many great friends and truly enjoyed his time working, he said "There was never a dull moment!" Among his other passions, Ryan absolutely lived to ride his Indian motorcycle. Ryan loved the camaraderie of riding with his motorcycle brothers anytime of the year. Riding brought excitement, peace, and satisfaction in his life. It was the simple things in life that brought joy and happiness to him. Ryan could usually be found watching football and other sporting events with his dad, Razzing his momma about anything and everything and playing video games with the kids, throwing darts with his friends and occasionally a round of golf with his sister. Ryan wasn't the best golfer, but he had fun and enjoyed just being around those he loved the most. Some of the best memories we all have of Ryan was him being silly and goofy. Ryan was known for his wit, his laugh and friendship. In the end, there was seldom little Ryan wouldn't do for anyone that he loved. Ryan is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Stanley Lorenzo Alvarez, his paternal grandmother Sadie Ariwite, and his niece Ashlyn Rose Wallace. Ryan is survived by his parents Roderick and Rose Marie Ariwite, his sister Rachael Lynne Ariwite (Adam Goede), his brothers Johnathan Loyd Ariwite and Roderick Kel Ariwite and six children Alexus Benjamin Ariwite (21), Sadie Phynix Ariwite (17), Tyler James Ariwite (13), Adrian James Ariwite (10), Aiden Ariwite (15) and Jaylin Ariwite (13), his grandmother Alfreda Eagle Alvarez Dixey and as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Ryan will be taken to his family's home at 952 Diggie Road in Fort Hall/Blackfoot Tuesday from 12 noon and will be there until Wednesday 4:00 pm. There will be services/viewing at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot on Wednesday August 18th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Sunrise services at Rod and Rose Ariwite residence at 952 Diggie Road prior to transporting Ryan to the Salmon Cemetery for burial at 1:00 pm Thursday in Salmon, Idaho. Family and friends may come by visit and show their respects for our beloved Ryan. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.