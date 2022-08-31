Ariwite Victoria Ariwite Victoria Amelia Guzmán Ariwite, 42, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Victoria was born in Portland, Oregon on May 13, 1980, the daughter of Jose Mario Guzmán and Patricia Ann Warjack. Victoria grew up in the Pocatello area where she attended Tyhee Elementary, Alamed Jr. High and graduated from Highland High School. She obtained her CNA through ISU and worked at Bingham Memorial Hospital as well as a massage therapist in Fort Hall. She married James Kristopher Ariwite. To this union, two children, Nature Rayn and Arianna Treasure were born. The two were later divorced. Victoria was a member of the Episcopal church. Victoria was a well-known beadworker, always kept close to her family and friends, loved traveling, taking girl trips and going shopping. She also enjoyed attending pow-wows, helping her friend Rue in running rodeos and pool tournaments. She loved cooking, baking banana bread, camping and spearfishing in Salmon. Victoria is survived by her children, Nature and Arianna Ariwite; her mother, Patricia Ann Warjack and stepdad, David Warjack; her siblings, Danielle Jade, Sterling and Yvonne Warjack, all of Fort Hall. She's a descendant from the Benally, Osborne and Warjack families. Her best friends were, Gloria Blakey, Ruth Olney and Santana Rodriguez. She is preceded in death by her unborn son, Theron Ariwite; her father, Jose Guzmán; uncles Henry Palmer, Clarence Benally Sr., Melvin Benally Jr., and Enos Benally.; nephew Savon Benally; cousins Theron F. Dunn, Neville L. Dunn; grandparents Melvin Benally Sr. and Flora Osborne, paternal grandmother Victoria Amelia Guzmán, grandparents Nellie Warjack and Daniel and Matilda Warjack; great grandparents, Martha Warjack, and Hosteen and Mary Scott Benally. Victoria will be taken to her mother's residence at 10 West Sheepskin Road, Fort Hall at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday May 25, 2022. Funeral services will be held later that day at 5:00 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Following services at the funeral home she will return to her mother's residence. A Traditional Sunrise Ceremony will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 and traditional burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Gibson Cemetery.