Atwood Bob L. Atwood Bob L. Atwood, 72, passed away Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 in Pocatello, Idaho. Bob was born March 6, 1950 in Blackfoot Idaho, the son of Merlin and Dona Atwood. He grew up in Pingree until his family moved to Battle Mountain, Nevada in his 7th grade year and then later to Fernley, Nevada. His family returned to the Moreland area in his 11th grade year, where he went on to graduate from Snake River High School. On October 3, 1974, Bob and Shirlene Mecham were married in Pingree, ID. Having known each other all their lives, the two began dating after Bob returned home from serving his mission in the Alabama-Georgia Area. Bob and Shirlene were later sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and cherished his time as a Ward Mission Leader and Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, and anything with an engine. He turned this passion into his career, working with all things automotive. Bob's life motto was to "Burn your candle at both ends and in the middle", which reflected his desire for adventure and living each day to its fullest. Bob is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Shirlene Atwood of Pocatello, his children, Ashley (Alex) Tarasau of American Falls ID, Meghann (Greg) Rangel of Spring Creek NV, Cassie (Mark Petersen) Atwood-Petersen of Pocatello; siblings Vickie (Lance) Scott of Paso Robles CA, Murray (Mary) Atwood of Emmett ID, and Donita (Ron) Rowe of Pingree; and two grandchildren Benjamin and Charlotte. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Dona Atwood; and his brother, Rocky Atwood. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Pingree 2nd Ward LDS Church. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at Hawker Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
